Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has lost his podium in Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after receiving another 10-second penalty after the race.
Like his former Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon in Bahrain, Alonso picked up a five-second penalty for being out of position at the start, lining up to the left of his third grid slot.
And not unlike Ocon, Alonso was investigated again for not serving his time penalty correctly during his only pitstop.
After a lengthy investigation the FIA stewards concluded one of Alonso' mechanics was touching the car before the five-second penalty window was up.
Minutes after heading to the podium to pick up what would have been his 100th trophy in F1, Alonso was hit with an additional 10-second penalty, which dropped him to fourth behind Mercedes driver George Russell.
When asked about his first five-second penalty, which was the result of being left of his box by some margin, the Spaniard said he wasn't sure yet how he made the mistake.
"I need to review obviously; I made a mistake" he explained before his second penalty was confirmed.
"When they told me five seconds penalty, I said okay, I need to drive a little bit faster to make [up] those five seconds. But I need to review."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alonso said he had to put in "qualifying laps" to try and bring home third.
In the final laps, he was being put under pressure by Russell, because the Briton's Mercedes team was also expecting Alonso to be hit with another penalty and their gap was hovering around five seconds.
"It is hard a grand prix but, those guys [in the team] they gave me power and I push all the way through, like qualifying laps.
"Red Bull's maybe a little bit out of reach, but the rest were behind so I'm happy for that."
The second penalty meant Alonso missed out on scoring his 100th podium, four days shy of the 20-year anniversary of his first podium in the 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix.
Regardless of the late penalty, Alonso and Aston Martin confirmed their strong start of the season by keeping both Mercedes and Ferrari at bay on the track.
Alonso said his start to 2023 was "probably unthinkable one month ago when we launched the car, but these guys they've made a fantastic car."
However, team-mate Lance Stroll retired from the race after losing power on lap 18, causing the first and only safety car of the 50-lap race.
Aston heads to the Australian Grand Prix third in the constructors' standings, six points behind Mercedes and nine points clear of Ferrari.
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Perez cruises to Red Bull 1-2 as penalty denies Alonso podium
Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
Latest news
FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025
FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025 FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025
RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia
RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos
Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico
Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.