Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Fernando Alonso says he was in the "wrong place" at the "wrong moment" after getting involved in a major shunt during Formula 1 sprint qualifying at the 2023 Brazilian GP.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, crashes out of Shootout Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 after contact with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The Aston Martin driver was unable to take part in the second part of the shootout that determines the grid for the shortened Saturday race after sustaining heavy damage to the front-left corner.

As the Spaniard slowly proceeded through Turn 2, former Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon was forced to correct a slide and the subsequent change of direction sent him careering into the Aston.

While Alonso crawled back to the pits with a puncture and suspension damage, Ocon shunted into the barriers to trigger a red flag ahead of a 23-minute delay for track repairs. Both drivers have been summoned by the stewards.

Two-time champion Alonso said: "Unfortunately, we could not complete qualifying. It is a shame with both cars out of qualifying and a lot of damage on both cars. Not the way we wanted [this to go].

"I've not seen the replay yet, but someone told me that he lost the car a little bit. It's one of those situations - wrong place, wrong moment."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

With Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll 17th at the time of the red flag, and Alonso unable to run and improve upon 15th, it marked a considerable overnight downturn for the Silverstone team.

During Friday qualifying for the GP main event, a stellar Stroll lap earned him third while Alonso chalked fourth on the grid.

Alonso reckoned Aston had been left with "question marks" ahead of the sprint.

He continued: "We had great pace yesterday. We struggled a little bit more today in SQ1 to go through, so there are still some question marks on our pace.

"But I'm more confident than in Mexico and Austin, so hopefully, it will be a good race."

Stroll, meanwhile, reckoned stumbling over traffic on his final flying lap in SQ1 was the cause of his downfall.

"He said: "Just a lot of traffic on my first lap. Around here, you can't afford to be passing three or four cars on your push lap.

"That cost us a lot today. I think the car was alright. We weren't too bad. It was just a lot of traffic out there in a short session, everyone trying to do laps.

"I did my first push and my second push; I was a few tenths up and picked up a lot of traffic at Turn 7 pretty much all the way to the end of the lap. Losing tonnes of downforce in that middle sector."

shares
comments
Previous article How tyre development improves a racing driver
Next article Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after “worst” lap
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint Ferrari drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil F1 sprint

F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies' F1 teams pushing to relax parc ferme rules but must limit engineer 'fantasies'

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Aston Martin Racing
More
Aston Martin Racing
How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Stroll: Aston Martin made own luck with third in F1 Brazilian GP qualifying

Stroll: Aston Martin made own luck with third in F1 Brazilian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Stroll: Aston Martin made own luck with third in F1 Brazilian GP qualifying Stroll: Aston Martin made own luck with third in F1 Brazilian GP qualifying

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

SGT Super GT
Motegi

Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama Super GT Motegi: TOM'S Toyota takes title amid Nissan drama

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more  F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids Perez: F1 hasn't achieved aims with sprint format, backs idea of reversed grids

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe