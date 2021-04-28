Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso says it is harder to improvise in Formula 1 compared to racing in IndyCar or sportscars, but hopes to apply lessons learned in those categories this year.

Two-time world champion Alonso returned to F1 for 2021 with Alpine after spending the last two years exploring categories away from grand prix racing.

The Spaniard won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice with Toyota in 2018 and 2019, as well as capturing the World Endurance Championship title.

He has twice raced at the Indianapolis 500, most recently in 2020 as part of his push to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport, and also competed in the Dakar Rally last year.

Alonso embarked on exploring other categories in a bid to become more rounded as a racing driver, and found it easier to improvise outside of F1 due to the disciplined routine of a grand prix weekend.

"There are many things that you can learn from any other experience, away from Formula 1," the Spaniard said.

"Because Formula 1 is very closed environment, you repeat the same thing every two weeks and the same exact routine every two weeks. Your driving style gets in a way the same for over the years, and you just follow in a way the instruction from your team.

Insight: The hidden hero behind Alonso’s Enstone F1 glory years

"They are optimising everything in the car, and they are optimising as well your driving style, so they are telling you what to do - where to save the tyres, where to save the energy on the battery, where to perform the burnouts, how many to do before the start.

"Everything is so controlled that you are not able to improvise many things on a Formula 1 weekend."

 

Alonso explained how the multi-class and added team-mate elements of endurance racing taught him new skills, as well as going to greater depths in race preparations for the Indy 500.

"In endurance racing, you have to be yourself, much more than [in] any other race car. You are finding traffic in different places on different laps, in different time of the day, for every single lap," Alonso said.

"Every time you jump in the car, you have to share much more with your team-mates. There is a lot more team work on endurance racing than Formula 1, so there are things that you are learning, and you are taking that different approach for your future adventures in motorsport.

"The same in IndyCar, I think the level of detail that you have to reach in terms of set-up, in terms of preparation for the Indy 500 race, is much higher than any Formula 1 event.

"The cars are the same, and small details can affect the driving style, the performance, the overtaking opportunities. You have to anticipate some of the things that will happen in the next two or three laps.

"There are many lessons that you learn in different categories that hopefully you can apply in Formula 1, or I can apply in the future."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Author Luke Smith

Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
18h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

