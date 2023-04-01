Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes
Fernando Alonso thinks his fourth place for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix was his "best qualifying of the three" in 2023 despite the Aston Martin starting behind both Mercedes cars.
With the Red Bull of Sergio Perez eliminated in Q1, Alonso was a strong contender to qualify on the front row for Sunday's Melbourne race alongside overwhelming favourite Max Verstappen, who duly took pole.
But, behind the world champion, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton proved the surprise package of qualifying by beating Alonso to start second and third respectively.
Despite being demoted back to fourth, Alonso felt Melbourne was Aston Martin's best qualifying performance yet this season because the gap to polesitter Verstappen was the smallest it has been so far.
"In terms of performance, arguably, this was the best qualifying for us of the three," Alonso said when quizzed by Autosport on his Albert Park performance.
"It's the closest we've been to pole position, so I feel fast and the car is easy to drive and I enjoy it."
In Bahrain, Alonso was fifth, over six tenths behind Verstappen while, in Saudi Arabia, he trailed Perez by 0.465 seconds. Then, in Australia, he reduced the gap to the Dutchman to 0.407s.
However, Melbourne's lap is over 11s faster than Jeddah so, in relative performance, the two-time world champion's claim does not quite hold up.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Alonso acknowledged it will be tough to work his way past Russell and Hamilton on Melbourne's street circuit, but is still aiming to get second.
"Let's see tomorrow what we can do - the Mercedes cars were very fast in Q3 and they did a better job, but let's see tomorrow if we can challenge them," the Spaniard said.
"They had very similar pace in Jeddah compared to me so, if they start in front, I think it's going to be very difficult to overtake them.
"Tomorrow I think the race is with Red Bull, the two Mercedes and probably the Ferraris as well - they're better here with these cooler conditions, so it's going to be an interesting race."
Related video
Perez explains brake problem that left him "a passenger" in Australian GP Q1
Leclerc blames own driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor Australian F1 qualifying
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss
Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Aston Martin to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed
Aston Martin to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed Aston Martin to evaluate wing choices to counter Red Bull F1 top speed
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi Arabian GP controversy
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted
Latest news
Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.