Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Next / FIA puts roadblock on F1’s sprint race expansion
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Alonso: Points haul from first four races of F1 season ‘painful’

Fernando Alonso called his bad luck at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season “painful” after suffering his second retirement in four races at Imola on Sunday.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso: Points haul from first four races of F1 season ‘painful’

Alonso was forced out of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after just five laps, having picked up damage to the floor and sidepod of his Alpine after contact with Mick Schumacher on the opening lap.

Alpine called Alonso into the pits when part of the sidepod on the right-hand side of his car detached on the main straight, ending his hopes of scoring any points over the Imola weekend after already slipping back from sixth on the grid in the sprint race.

The setback came after Alonso failed to score any points in Australia despite believing he had the pace to fight for pole position, only for a hydraulic issue to cause him to crash in Q3.

The two-time world champion has just two points to his name after four races, compared to team-mate Esteban Ocon’s tally of 20.

“I prefer to finish the season better than start it good and then finish it bad,” Alonso said after retiring from the race.

“So if you want to choose one way, it is [to do it] the other way around and finish on a better performance.

“But at the same time, when you see the races on TV, and I've been seeing too many at the moment in the first four, and to have only two points in the championship while I should have maybe 25 or 30, that's painful.”

Alonso felt there had been “a lot of unlucky moments” for him so far this season that were out of his hands, calling Imola “another example”. But he took heart from his turnaround in 2021 after a difficult start.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I remember last year after Imola I had only one point and the season was a little bit rough at that point,” he said.

“Then we ended up high in the championship and quite competitive. So let's see if this year we can do the same.”

The contact with Schumacher damaged the updated floor that Alpine had brought to Imola, leaving Alonso unsure if it could be repaired for the next race in Miami.

“Everyone will agree that we've been very unlucky,” Alonso said.

Read Also:

“We have some reliability issues, we had this problem in Australian qualifying. Today everyone is touching each other on the start and nothing happened, their cars seem unbreakable.

“But our car, it's just a small kiss from Mick and it's completely destroyed. I don't know even if this floor will be useable in Miami.

“There are a lot of consequences out of our hands so not by our own mistakes, only because of someone else or something, [and] that is quite painful."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title
Previous article

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title
Next article

FIA puts roadblock on F1’s sprint race expansion

FIA puts roadblock on F1’s sprint race expansion
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Albon: Imola F1 drive to 11th "just as good as Melbourne" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Albon: Imola F1 drive to 11th "just as good as Melbourne"

Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in F1 2022 after Bahrain Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in F1 2022 after Bahrain

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alonso: ‘Chaos is guaranteed’ if rain hits Imola F1 race

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus
Formula 1

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Alpine F1 team open to Piastri loan deal for 2023
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team open to Piastri loan deal for 2023

Alpine More
Alpine
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alpine cautions on F1 concessions for Porsche and Audi

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Latest news

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
2 h
What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
4 h
Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Plus

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.