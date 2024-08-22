All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Alonso: 2025 Aston F1 car development more important than scoring points this year

Spanish racer would rather Aston Martin focused efforts on improving car package ahead of 2025 rather than scrapping hard for lower points-paying positions

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso says it “doesn't matter” if Aston Martin finishes in lower points-paying places in the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 races, as he would rather it prioritised 2025 car improvement.

Aston has not finished higher than fifth in the 2024 season so far – which it has only done once, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – as it has failed to repeat its podium-securing form from 2023.

While rivals such as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have made big gains since the start of that season, Aston also had its major Imola floor, front wing and diffuser upgrade package backfire. 

This forced the team to reset its development path, which started with further front wing, floor and diffusers changes being introduced at the Hungarian GP shortly before the summer break.

Alonso has now suggested that Aston’s poor results at Barcelona and Austria (the only races other than Monaco where the British team has failed to score in 2024) were down to “some mistakes on the car configurations” in terms of set-up.

When asked how he was setting his expectations for the second part of the 2024 season that is getting underway at Zandvoort this weekend, Alonso replied: “Ninth and 10th, every race, is what we fight for.

“[The] top four teams are between 30 and 45 seconds in front of us every race. To be in the top eight, we need a DNF from the cars in front.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“To secure that ninth and 10th is not that easy. In fact, we never did in the last few races [either Alonso or his team-mate Lance Stroll were 11th in Hungary and Spa].

“Scoring points and being in Q3 will be the target every weekend. But this is in terms of results and things that you can see.

“In the background, we have a lot of test items, a lot of ideas in the car that we want to test in preparation for next year's car and things like that.

“So, that will be my biggest motivation or my biggest hope for the remaining ten races – to have a good understanding of many of the question marks we have and finish the season with a clear idea.

“It doesn't matter if we are in the points or not, but we need to make sure that we start next year on the proper path.”

Additional reporting by Ben Hunt

Watch: F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix Preview - Is F1 Heading To Africa?

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Formula 1 drivers who have driven and won races with an injury
Next article Russell knew he was "light" on driver weight before Spa F1 disqualification

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth
Verstappen shoots down Red Bull asymmetric braking theories

Verstappen shoots down Red Bull asymmetric braking theories

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Verstappen shoots down Red Bull asymmetric braking theories
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Why Alonso felt instant red flag for Tsunoda crash was a "gross error"

Why Alonso felt instant red flag for Tsunoda crash was a "gross error"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Alonso felt instant red flag for Tsunoda crash was a "gross error"
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Aston Martin "back to normality" after British GP - Alonso

Aston Martin "back to normality" after British GP - Alonso

Formula 1
British GP
Aston Martin "back to normality" after British GP - Alonso
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment

Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Krack: Aston Martin set for technical restart after upgrade disappointment
Pressure increasing on Aston Martin but team claims owner Stroll is patient

Pressure increasing on Aston Martin but team claims owner Stroll is patient

Formula 1
Pressure increasing on Aston Martin but team claims owner Stroll is patient

Latest news

Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch

Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff reveals Mercedes held summer talks with Verstappen over 2025 switch
Renault engine staff call for rethink over F1 engine ‘betrayal’

Renault engine staff call for rethink over F1 engine ‘betrayal’

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Renault engine staff call for rethink over F1 engine ‘betrayal’
Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP2

Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP2

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP2
F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe