Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Alonso: 2023 my best F1 season alongside 2012 Ferrari title miss

Fernando Alonso believes his 2023 season with Aston Martin was his best year in Formula 1, alongside his 2012 title near-miss with Ferrari when defeated by Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Co-author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, with his trophy
Alonso took fourth in the 2023 drivers' championship, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on countback and one point ahead of McLaren man Lando Norris, as Aston Martin's AMR23 enabled him to take regular podiums in the early part of the year.
The 2005 and 2006 world champion claimed a podium in six of his eight first races at the Silverstone outfit, after switching from Alpine over the winter.
Although the going got tougher for Aston as the season progressed, Alonso still found moments to excel, including a scintillating last-lap battle with Sergio Perez that yielded his eighth and last podium in Brazil.
The 42-year-old feels his 2023 performance stands alongside 2012 as his best year in F1 when he went to the title decider still in the hunt despite driving a Ferrari that was no match for Vettel's Red Bull. He ended up conceding the title by three points following a rollercoaster Brazilian Grand Prix.
"I’m happy with the personal performance," Alonso surmised.
"I think together with 2012, it’s the best season for me in my driving and I was happy with everything – motivated, I was fit, I was performing in difficult conditions sometimes."
When asked for his best drives of the year, he replied: "Bahrain, Monaco, Canada, Monza and Brazil would be my top five of the year. 
"And I put Monza on purpose because it was a ninth place. It was not a podium, it was nothing that people will remember, but probably we had the slowest car in Monza or the second slowest, and to be in the points was one of those weekends where everything was very good."
Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team, Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, celebrate with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, after the race

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team, Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, celebrate with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, after the race

Alonso felt his new team's wild celebration of each of his many podiums was infectious and thinks it's important that spirit carries over into next year when the novelty of success will have worn off.
"I had it in the past, but I think the team is maybe more new to this," he said.
"They had a couple of nice results with Force India, with Racing Point, but to be regularly on the podium or fighting at the top level is new for many people.
"I think they enjoy it more than other teams and more than previous experience for me. This was contagious and this energy was very nice to witness. 
"We are celebrating every result as a win and this energy is important to keep for next year."
shares
comments
Previous article F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'
Next article Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Formula 1

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026 Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

FIA F2

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1 Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso
More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Aston Martin Racing
More
Aston Martin Racing
A rising star's first day in an F1 car

A rising star's first day in an F1 car

Autosport Awards

A rising star's first day in an F1 car A rising star's first day in an F1 car

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Vasseur: Ferrari F1 team mustn’t think Red Bull has a “magic bullet” to replicate

Vasseur: Ferrari F1 team mustn’t think Red Bull has a “magic bullet” to replicate

F1 Formula 1

Vasseur: Ferrari F1 team mustn’t think Red Bull has a “magic bullet” to replicate Vasseur: Ferrari F1 team mustn’t think Red Bull has a “magic bullet” to replicate

The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

F1 Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration The McLaren secrets revealed in a 60th birthday celebration

Ocon switches to “war mode” after “wasted opportunity” in F1 2023

Ocon switches to “war mode” after “wasted opportunity” in F1 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ocon switches to “war mode” after “wasted opportunity” in F1 2023 Ocon switches to “war mode” after “wasted opportunity” in F1 2023

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 driver line-up

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 driver line-up

F1 Formula 1

Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 driver line-up Marko: Tension and money prevent Hamilton/Verstappen F1 driver line-up

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe