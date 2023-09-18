2023 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Following Carlos Sainz’s Singapore GP triumph that ended the winning streak of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver returns to the circuit where he clinched his 2022 world title.

The entire F1 paddock expects Red Bull to bounce back to its dominant form at Suzuka after its Singapore slump, but Ferrari will aim to maintain its surge in form having been at the front for the past two races.

Elsewhere, George Russell will look to respond to his heart-breaking last-lap crash at the Marina Bay circuit which lost him a certain podium, as his Mercedes team and the likes of McLaren and Aston Martin also target the top spots.

Full 2023 Japanese GP session timings

Friday 22 September 2023

Free Practice 1: 3:30am-4:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 7:00am-8:00am BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 23 September 2023

Free Practice 3: 3:30am-4:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)

Qualifying: 7:00am-8:00am BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 24 September 2023

Race: 6:00am BST (2:00pm local)

Race winner and 2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday morning (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (grand prix) on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Japanese GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

406 and 401 Channel numbers - Virgin Media:506 and 501

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Japanese GP race starting from 4:30am on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 6:00am.

When can I watch the Japanese GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: Qualifying – 11:10am Saturday, Race – 12:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Japanese GP highlights of the qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Japanese GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Japanese GP will start at 5:30am BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, ahead of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the Japanese GP

Suzuka is set for largely sunny and warm conditions throughout the race weekend, with a chance of rain on Friday but staying dry for Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 28 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with bright and sunny conditions.

Most F1 Japanese GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004)

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)