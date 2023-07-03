2023 F1 British GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 completes its latest double-header with the British Grand Prix which hosts the 10th round of the 2023 season.
F1 sprints from the Red Bull Ring to Silverstone this weekend as the action continues with the iconic British GP, as Max Verstappen made it five consecutive wins plus a sprint race victory at the Austrian GP.
But Verstappen has never won the British GP – although he did win at Silverstone in F1 in the 2020 70th Anniversary GP – with the British track an unhappy hunting ground for the reigning world champion in recent years.
Verstappen endured a huge first lap clash with Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 race and last year he picked up car floor damage from debris and limped to the finish in seventh place.
But with the Dutch driver and Red Bull in such dominant form, it’ll be a tall order for the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes or Aston Martin to challenge them this weekend.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Full 2023 British GP session timings
Friday 7 July 2023
Free Practice 1: 12:30pm-1:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)
Saturday 8 July 2023
Free Practice 3: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Sunday 9 July 2023
Race: 3:00pm BST (3:00pm local)
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, expect for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13
Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the British GP?
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Channel numbers - Sky: 406
- Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506
Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 British GP race starting from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Channel numbers - Sky: 104
- Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 104
Channel 4 also has the rights to broadcast the F1 British GP live, with build-up coverage from 1:30pm ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.
When can I watch the British GP highlights?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: Qualifying – 11:55pm Saturday, Grand Prix – 11:55pm Sunday
Channel 4 has the rights to show the British GP highlights of the qualifying and the full grand prix.
The Red Arrows fly over the grid prior to the start
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Will the British GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
Weather forecast for the British GP
Silverstone is set for warm but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a good chance of rain on Sunday, but it is likely to stay dry on Friday and Saturday. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with cloudy conditions and a good chance of showers.
Most F1 British GP wins
Lewis Hamilton: 8 wins (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Jim Clark: 5 wins (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)
Alain Prost: 5 wins (1983, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1993)
Nigel Mansell: 4 wins (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992)
