Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Friday Favourite: The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship Next / Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Unbranded Aston Martin brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test

Fernando Alonso was reminded of his test with Jaguar in 2002 when he drove the unbranded, green-livered Aston Martin Formula 1 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

Luke Smith
By:
Unbranded Aston Martin brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test

Ahead of his move to Aston Martin for 2023, Alonso was permitted to complete a first run with the team earlier this week in the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Alonso completed 97 laps in the Aston Martin AMR22 car, and said he was now “100-plus” per cent happy with his decision to leave Alpine for the British team after the first run-out.

But the car had to test without any sponsors due to Alonso’s existing agreement with Alpine, meaning it was stripped back to its base green livery, only featuring decals for Aston Martin, Pirelli and the FIA. Alonso also had to wear black overalls and a dazzle camouflage helmet design for the day.

Insight: What we learned from Alonso’s first Aston Martin Formula 1 test

When Alonso first walked in to the garage alongside Aston Martin ambassador and former grand prix driver Pedro de la Rosa on Tuesday morning, both realised it was similar to when he tested for Jaguar in 2002.

“We entered the garage this morning together, and we saw the green car,” Alonso said when asked by Autosport about the connection.

“We both said: ‘This is exactly as Jaguar in 2002!’ But yeah, this is completely a different project for sure.”

Fernando Alonso, Jaguar Cosworth R3

Fernando Alonso, Jaguar Cosworth R3

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Alonso was working as Renault’s test driver through 2002 when he was drafted in by then Jaguar F1 boss Niki Lauda to complete a test in the R3 car at Silverstone at the end of May.

The season saw de la Rosa race for Jaguar alongside Eddie Irvine, but the team struggled for form, scoring just eight points and finishing seventh in the standings, its results only improving after introducing a B-spec car mid-year.

“This morning when Fernando came, we were looking at the car unbranded, and I joked with him because back in 2002, we did a test with Jaguar,” de la Rosa recalled in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“I was racing there. They got Fernando in to say how quick can this car go, because Niki was starting to think myself and Eddie were just having fun there!

“The car was unbranded, green, he had a completely white overall, now he has black.

“I looked at him and he said you remember? And 20 years later, it’s exactly the same scenario: a green car, in unbranded overalls.”

At the time of his test in 2002, Alonso was being linked with a potential move to Jaguar in the Spanish media, and although he set the third-fastest time of the test at Silverstone, he maintained he was “only thinking about Renault” for the future. 

Renault would ultimately hand Alonso a race seat for 2003, when he became the youngest race winner in F1 history before going on to win championships with the French manufacturer in 2005 and 2006.

shares
comments
Friday Favourite: The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship
Previous article

Friday Favourite: The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship
Next article

Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022

Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Horner: Red Bull’s F1 success in 2022 "hurts our opponents"
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull’s F1 success in 2022 "hurts our opponents"

Hulkenberg felt "human degradation" towards end of comeback F1 test Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Hulkenberg felt "human degradation" towards end of comeback F1 test

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso just wants to get on with Aston Martin F1 future

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel “was coming alive” in final F1 qualifying session Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Vettel “was coming alive” in final F1 qualifying session

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal
WRC WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024 following calendar reveal

The World Rally Championship is working hard to deliver a desert rally event in the Middle East in 2024, after plans for next year failed to come to fruition.

The most dominant race win in modern F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The most dominant race win in modern F1

Winning margins in Formula 1 are usually measured in seconds. Occasionally, in a wet race, we get a race won by more than a minute.

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended

McLaren's partnership with the iconic Gulf Oil brand is to end this year, with their sponsorship contract not being extended into 2023.

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART
FIA F2 FIA F2

Martins tops F2 Abu Dhabi post-season test for ART

Victor Martins topped the FIA Formula 2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, driving for ART, the team with whom he won the 2022 Formula 3 title.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Plus

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

The 2022 Formula 1 season will be remembered as a record book rewriting Max Verstappen masterclass, a completely different challenge to his maiden world championship last year, and a clear sign he is still raising his own level. But where does it stack up against the all-time great F1 campaigns?

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.