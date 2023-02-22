Subscribe
Previous / Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge Next / The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
Formula 1 News

Set-up changes can minimise impact of new F1 tyre influence - Leclerc

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc does not expect Pirelli’s new construction of Formula 1 tyres to influence car performance in 2023, saying set-up changes can minimise its impact.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Set-up changes can minimise impact of new F1 tyre influence - Leclerc

Although the tyre compounds remaining unchanged from 2022 – other than the addition of a new C1, with the previous tyre of that specification becoming a new C0 to close the performance gap between the harder rubber types and those typically used as mediums – Pirelli has changed the construction of all its tyres.

The main changes have been made to the front tyres to reduce the understeer problem detested by drivers such as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but the rear axle rubber construction has also been altered.

The teams were able to sample the 2023 tyres during the post-season test running in Abu Dhabi, which Leclerc explained meant they could get an early start on adjusting set-ups and driving styles accordingly to ensure the best performance from the new tyres.

“We already tried them a little bit in Abu Dhabi last year,” Leclerc said at Ferrari’s 2023 team launch at its Fiorano track last week.

“It feels like it’s a stronger front tyre, so this can modify a bit the balance.

“But it’s actually pretty easy to shadow that with the car, and balance it in the other direction for it to be basically a transparent change. So, I don’t think it will have a big effect.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari’s 2022 campaign featured a problem with the team being consistent on tyre management – losing races at Imola and Miami to Red Bull as a result, although Leclerc denied Sergio Perez second place in the drivers’ standings behind Verstappen with an impressive one-stopper at the season finale.

When asked what the new tyres might mean for Ferrari’s prospects in this critical area for race results Leclerc replied: “In terms of degradation, yeah maybe it’s a bit of a stronger front tyre.

Read Also:

“But for us, last year, it wasn’t always the same issue when we were speaking about tyre degradation. Sometimes it was the front, sometimes it was the rear.

“It was more the way we managed those tyres, and what we thought the degradation was going to go, and on that we have done a lot of work, which I think we are better than last year.

“But again, I don’t think the change of tyres will help us or hurt us in any way.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton happy Mercedes’ F1 livery switch is "all out" for performance

Hamilton happy Mercedes’ F1 livery switch is "all out" for performance

Formula 1

Hamilton happy Mercedes’ F1 livery switch is "all out" for performance Hamilton happy Mercedes’ F1 livery switch is "all out" for performance

Leclerc “very impressed” by Vasseur’s start as Ferrari F1 boss

Leclerc “very impressed” by Vasseur’s start as Ferrari F1 boss

Formula 1

Leclerc “very impressed” by Vasseur’s start as Ferrari F1 boss Leclerc “very impressed” by Vasseur’s start as Ferrari F1 boss

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Latest news

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

F1 Formula 1

Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high Why McLaren isn’t setting ‘rusty’ Piastri’s targets too high

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

F1 Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MGP MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon The Ferrari comeback of an American F1 icon

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free? Is Alpine doomed to stay in F1's midfield - or will the A523 break it free?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.