Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix last time out but still faces an uphill battle to overcome Max Verstappen in the race for the drivers' title, even with McLaren now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Verstappen who took pole for the Sprint. Will he hang on to win and extend his championship lead with Norris starting fourth?

The Sprint gets under way at 7pm BST.