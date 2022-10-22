Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: F1 United States GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Follow minute-by-minute updates for final practice and qualifying at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix.
The 2022 F1 world title might be decided after Max Verstappen clinched the drivers’ crown in Japan last time out, but there’s still plenty at stake and many talking points both off and on the track.
Red Bull can clinch the F1 world constructors’ title at the Circuit of the Americas if it outscores Ferrari by 19 points this weekend, while the team is under the spotlight following its breach of the F1 cost cap and what potential penalties, if any, could follow.
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez will battle for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings, with just a point separating the pair with four races to go.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
With that, we'll call time on this live text commentary of US GP qualifying. Be sure to check back with us tomorrow (or later today if you are in the UK or Europe!) for the race, which starts at 8pm BST (2pm local time). Until then have a good one - go well!
Here's a recap on US GP qualifying:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-united-states-gp-qualifying-sainz-pole/10388672/
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-united-states-gp-qualifying-sainz-pole/10388672/
Leclerc qualifies second but he'll take a 10-place grid drop for an engine and turbo change, while Perez in fourth will drop five spots for an engine change. Alonso (ninth) and Zhou (14th) will also drop five spots on tomorrow's grid for engine changes.
Sainz on his pole: "It was a lot of fun, very tricky with the gusts of wind. I managed to put together a good lap without mistakes. Pole position was a long time coming in the dry. Red Bull is still favourite as they usually have the better race pace."
Verstappen on the passing of Mateschitz: "It has been hard news for everyone, for Red Bull and for the sport, and for me in general in my career and in my life. It is a very tough day. We missed out in qualifying by a little bit, but there is a race tomorrow and we'll try to do it for him."
The top three park up in the main straight in front of the crowd, ready to be interviewed by Danica Patrick.
It is a Ferrari 1-2 before the penalties are applied, as Leclerc ended qualifying in second ahead of Verstappen in third and Perez in fourth. Then, in a neat two-by-two, it is the Mercedes pair of Hamilton and Russell.
Verstappen is indeed doing an extra preparation lap as he rounds the final corner without going full beans. He'll join the incoming traffic as everyone bar Stroll heads out.
Stroll puts in a 1m35.598s to put him seventh ahead of Alonso, Norris and Bottas, which would effectively be best of the rest behind the Ferraris, Red Bulls and Mercs.
Verstappen heads out early for his final run, perhaps to do an extra preparation lap, with four minutes of Q3 to go.
Those nine drivers dive into the pits for fresh softs ahead of the final runs, as Stroll nips out for his one-and-done go.
Leclerc cannot take proper pole due to his incoming grid penalty, so as it stands Sainz would start on pole from Hamilton.
Leclerc goes on to provisional pole with a 1m34.624s and Ferrari team-mate Sainz makes it a 1-2, as Hamilton goes third quickest. That pushes Verstappen down to fourth. Interesting.
First lap times coming in, and Verstappen is the benchmark with a 1m35.044s but here come the Ferrari pair.
The sun is setting on the Circuit of the Americas and it is starting to get dark. It makes for a visual treat but hopefully no red flags arrive which could delay proceedings, as we'll need the headlights.
In fact nine out of 10 drivers are on the track, just Stroll missing who probably wants to save his final fresh set of softs for a one-run all-or-nothing go.
Plenty of early runners for this one: Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas and Norris are already on the track.
Replays show Zhou's Turn 12 track limits offence and it is mighty close. Get the goal line technology out.
Gasly is not a happy bunny. He complains about a brake problem "for the second weekend in a row" as he is dropped out of qualifying. Out in Q2: P11 Albon, P12 Vettel, P13 Gasly, P14 Zhou, P15 Tsunoda.
Or not, as Zhou loses his best lap time for track limits at Turn 12 which promotes Norris into 10th and into the final Q3 spot. What drama.
Norris is out in Q2! Zhou and Bottas nip into the top 10 which sees the McLaren driver miss out on Q3 by 0.020s.
Tsunoda and Gasly both jump into the top 10 which pushes Bottas and Norris further down the order...
Both Red Bulls are also staying put in the garage and not going out for a final Q2 run. Perez might be a little nervy only fifth fastest but he should be OK.
Leclerc is confident of his Q3 spot as he steps out of his Ferrari with just over three minutes to go in this session. The rest are heading out of the pits for the final laps.
At the other end of the Q2 timesheet, here's who needs to do more to make Q3: Albon, Tsunoda, Stroll, Gasly and Vettel.
Verstappen puts himself second just 0.048s off Leclerc at the top - both are a third of a second clear of the rest. Leclerc may have an incoming grid penalty but our money is on those two fighting for quickest time honours.
Bottas, polesitter and winner here in 2019 for Mercedes, has impressed so far this weekend and he goes top just for a few seconds before Leclerc's 1m35.246s to go quickest.
Albon sets the benchmark but it won't be for long given it was slower than his best effort in Q1 earlier.
Trending
Oct 21, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 17, 2022