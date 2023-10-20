Live: F1 United States GP updates - FP1 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have wrapped up the Formula 1 world drivers’ and constructors’ championships respectively, but there is still a five-race sprint to the end of 2023.
The rush to the conclusion of the F1 season starts with the United States GP, which hosts another sprint race weekend format. That means Friday’s action is a sole practice session before grand prix qualifying.
Verstappen remains heavy favourite given he’s won 14 out of 17 races so far this year and shows no sign of letting up his F1 domination. Behind him, the gap between Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton has narrowed to 30 points for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings.
Meanwhile, McLaren’s surge continues having moved to 11 points behind Aston Martin that holds fourth place in the F1 world constructors’ table after its consecutive double podium finish in Japan and Qatar.
The US GP’s single practice session starts at 6:30pm BST, followed by grand prix qualifying at 10pm BST.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Megan White, Haydn Cobb
