Live: F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
Formula 1 embarks on its seventh round this weekend in Barcelona, the second leg of a double-header after last weekend's trip to Monaco.
Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull by beating Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris.
Verstappen will look to extend his 39-point lead in the standings over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who missed out on a Q3 berth following an off in qualifying and will start 11th.
Also out of position is George Russell in 12th, after a struggles with porpoising on his Mercedes W14, and last year's polesitter Charles Leclerc who starts from the pitlane after being eliminated in Q1.
The race starts at 3pm BST.
By: James Newbold, Sam Hall
Mercedes' Biggest Push Yet - Spanish GP Review F1 2023
Mercedes' Biggest Push Yet - Spanish GP Review F1 2023
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained