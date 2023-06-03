Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Live: F1 Spanish GP updates - FP3 and qualifying

Follow all of the live text commentary for the 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 heads to its seventh round this weekend and the second in a double-header after last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen overcame a sudden downpour in the principality to claim his fourth Formula 1 victory of 2023, beating Fernando Alonso by 27.9 seconds.

He now leads the standings by 39 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Alonso in third heading into his home race.

FP3 begins at 11:30am BST and qualifying starts at 3pm BST.

By: James Newbold, Megan White, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary

  • Verstappen claims pole in qualifying for F1's Spanish GP, 0.462s clear of home hero Sainz's Ferrari
  • Six different cars in the top six with Norris, Gasly, Hamilton and Stroll on rows two and three 
  • Gasly under investigation for two separate impeding incidents in Q1 involving Sainz and Verstappen, while Russell to be investigated for impeding Hamilton with resulting contact on the pit straight in Q2
  • After trip to Turn 5 gravel Perez misses out on Q3 by 0.051s to Hulkenberg as Russell, Zhou, de Vries and Tsunoda also drop out in Q2
  • Bottas, Magnussen, Albon, Leclerc and Sargeant eliminated in incident-packed Q1 red-flagged for gravel brought onto the track by multiple incidents

Leaderboard

1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Gasly, Alpine
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Stroll, Aston Martin
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Hulkenberg, Haas
9. Alonso, Aston Martin
10. Piastri, McLaren
Status: Stopped
And that's all she wrote for qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. If you missed anything, you can catch up on all the action here. 

Until tomorrow and the race itself, thank you for your company today! 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-spanish-gp-verstappen-claims-pole-over-sainz-leclerc-falls-in-q1/10477932/
But it was a day to forget yet again for Perez. After a dreadful Monaco GP weekend, it was imperative that he bounced back strong to eat into Verstappen's 39-point championship lead.
A penny for his thoughts leaving the track this evening!
Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, Mercedes and Aston Martin all feature at the front.
Things are set up for an incredible race on Sunday, with the top six drivers all representing different teams.
 
 
 
 
Pierre Gasly may enjoy his P4 for the moment, but is likely to suffer a grid drop for a pair of impeding incidents in the early stages of qualifying.
And a word for Norris. The Briton will start third with team-mate Piastri in P10 - both McLarens making rare Q3 appearances.
Sainz will start his home race on pole position. In the garage, Leclerc must be wondering what could have been.
Verstappen will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position!
Hamilton improves but only goes P5.
Sainz jumps onto the front row.
P7 for Alonso. That's not what he had hoped for, as he begins to drop back.
Verstappen is not improving through sector one.
It all comes down to this, as Alonso begins his only Q3 effort.
On fresh tyres and with his single run of the session, Hulkenberg goes third. He now faces a long wait in the garage to see just where he will end up.
A crumb of confidence for the nine drivers not called Verstappen, the Dutchman was the only man to run fresh soft tyres on his run. 

That said, nine-tenths is a significant margin to hope to recover.
Hulkenberg is the only driver running in the gap between the traditional windows, with Alonso waiting until the close to lap.
Of the eight drivers setting early times, Hamilton is Verstappen's closest rival - where have we heard that one before? - but remains nine-tenths behind.
Ocon betters Piastri but then Verstappen smashes the target time with a 1:12.272s! That's comfortably the fastest time of the day!
Piastri sets the opening benchmark with a 1:13.772s, but Verstappen is going purple almost everywhere.
With a new front wing on his car, Hamilton leaves the garage. 10 minutes remain in the session. 

Alonso is still undergoing repairs for his Q1 off.
Q3 is underway. Can anyone stop Verstappen?
One minute remain before Q3 gets underway. Russell is now under investigation for impeding Hamilton. The complication is that the pair were both starting their hot laps.
 
Flying under the radar in all the chaos, Hulkenberg has made it to Q3 for the first time in Spain. That Friday pace wasn't a fluke, it would appear!
 
Hamilton and Russell made contact lat in Q2, an incident only seen on the replays, with Russell pulling across on his team-mate. 
Hamilton has significant front wing damage.
Russell, Perez, Zhou, De Vries and Tsunoda are all out in Q2.
Perez and Russell are OUT! P11 and P12! Wow! 

One Red Bull, one Ferrari and one Mercedes only in Q3!
De Vries is out, as are Hulkenberg and Tsunoda. Russell is struggling.
Piastri goes P6 and puts Russell into the drop zone!
The two McLaren drivers are in a last-chance saloon right now, as Norris goes P2 and makes it count. Piastri os now on his way.
Sainz leaps up from P10 to P2.
Into the final minute of Q2.
Perez is off! Turn five, the Red Bull driver falls off the track on his first flying lap on fresh tyres. He has the fuel and the time to get back around, but in P8, that will be a huge concern.
Got that drink? Good. The drivers are back on the track for the final runs of Q2!
We're now in the lull as the cars are refuelled and have fresh tyres fitted. A good time to go and grab a drink!
Load more

Trending

First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident

First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident

1
Road racing
Isle of Man TT

First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed due to serious road traffic incident

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

2
Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win

3
Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win Isle of Man TT 2023: Dunlop dominates first Supersport race for 22nd win

Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record

Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record

4
Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record Isle of Man TT 2023: Birchalls make history to win first Sidecar race with new lap record

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

5
Formula 1
Spanish GP

How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision

Latest news
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained

F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained

18:52
Formula 1

F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?

How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?

05:14
Formula 1

How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe