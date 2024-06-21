F1 returns to Barcelona for the 34th race around the familiar Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The grand prix weekend marks the start of a slog for F1 personnel, with five events scheduled to take place across a six-week period.

After Max Verstappen and Red Bull returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, can McLaren, Ferrari or Mercedes put pressure on the reigning champions?

FP1 starts at 12:30pm BST (13:30pm local time) followed by FP2 at 4:00pm BST (5:00pm local time).