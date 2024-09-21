What will likely help McLaren's case is that Ferrari will be starting from ninth and tenth after a disastrous Q3. Leclerc had his best time deleted, although was always going to start ahead of Sainz who crashed in the early stages while winding up a lap. But with Piastri only fifth on the grid, he won't be able to deploy blocking tactics to aid Norris as effectively as Leclerc did for Sainz last year, so all is still to play for tomorrow.