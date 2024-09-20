F1 completes its latest double-header with a now traditional trip to Singapore, as the season heads towards its crunch phase.

Oscar Piastri’s Azerbaijan GP win led the McLaren charge to the top of the F1 world constructors’ standings over Red Bull, while team-mate Lando Norris was able to chip into Max Verstappen’s advantage in the drivers’ championship. McLaren leads Red Bull by 20 points, while Verstappen’s heads Norris by 59 points.

Red Bull heads to relatively weak ground this weekend, as Singapore was host to the only non-Red Bull victory of the 2023 season, when Carlos Sainz clinched the win for Ferrari.