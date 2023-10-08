Live: F1 Qatar GP updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix concludes with the main event on Sunday.
Max Verstappen wrapped up his third F1 world title in the Qatar sprint on Saturday and starts today’s grand prix on pole looking to celebrate in style.
But the race has thrown F1 teams a curveball with a mandated maximum of 18-lap stints – effectively pushing all drivers into a three-stop strategy – due to safety concerns on tyre trouble.
In conjunction with Pirelli, the FIA made the emergency measures official on Sunday afternoon before the race, following Saturday’s track limit changes at Turn 12 and 13 to deter drivers from going over the new and harsher kerbs.
The Qatar GP gets under way at 6:00pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
"Argh! It doesn't make sense!" is the cry in response from Magnussen.
What do we think that mode does?
The team quickly calm him but that is his race run.
Williams respond to tell him there is no shame in this. It's hard not to feel sympathy for the American driver right now.
Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez to find F1 form
Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke
Hamilton fined and reprimanded for crossing live F1 Qatar GP track
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre trouble
