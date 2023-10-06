Live: F1 Qatar GP updates - Qualifying

Max Verstappen could wrap up his third Formula 1 world championship title during this weekend's sprint race, should he score three points or more on Saturday.

He holds a 177-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, with Red Bull already having clinched the constructors' title last time out in Japan.

The Dutchman has won all bar three grands prix this year, with Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz the only other drivers to have taken Sunday victories.

The sprint format means qualifying takes place on Friday, with the sprint shootout and race taking place on Saturday ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

Qatar GP first practice starts at 2:30pm BST, followed by qualifying at 6:00pm BST.