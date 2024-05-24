All Series
Formula 1
Livefeed

Live: F1 Monaco GP updates – FP1 & FP2

The eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the first and second practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

F1 returns to Monaco for its annual dash around the principality, where all the focus will be on what is arguably the most important qualifying session of the season.

With the gap between Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari appearing to shrink with the latest raft of updates and the walls waiting to claim unsuspecting drivers, the pressure will be high not to make a mistake.

FP1 starts at 12:30 BST (13:30 local time) followed by FP2 at 16:00 BST (17:00 local time).

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

  • Monaco GP first practice starts at 12:30 BST
  • Rain could affect the closing stages of the session
  • Gasly loses vital time with a PU issue as Zhou damage causes a brief red flag
Leaderboard
  1. Hamilton - Mercedes
  2. Piastri - McLaren
  3. Russell - Mercedes
  4. Norris - McLaren
  5. Leclerc - Ferrari
  6. Alonso - Aston Martin
  7. Stroll - Aston Martin
  8. Tsunoda - EB
  9. Ricciardo - RB
  10. Sainz - Ferrari 
Status: Live
Time for a quick spot of lunch, sadly we aren't heading down to Cafe de Paris because it is fully booked (probably), but never fear, we'll be back in action ahead of FP2 that starts at 4pm BST. Until then, go well!
Here's the report on Monaco GP opening practice.
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, watches Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, exit the Swimming Pool Chicane

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, watches Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, exit the Swimming Pool Chicane

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sargeant and Leclerc also have time for a near-miss into the Nouvelle chicane as the Ferrari driver fails to spot the dark Williams coming out of the tunnel.
So, Hamilton tops opening practice from Piastri, Russell and Norris, with Verstappen 11th and Perez 12th for Red Bull.
The chequered flag is out, but Gasly gets just enough time to complete a lap having had his Alpine repaired. He remains 20th and last, but it is positive that he got back out before the end of the session.
"The car is so loose on the bumps, so any correction with engine braking or brake bias is just making it all worse," Verstappen reports, kindly demonstrating my point.
Perez pits with a puncture to his right-rear tyre. It hasn't been the smoothest of sessions for Red Bull so far.
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc carried Zhou’s debris all the way to the hairpin where it came loose and ended up underneath the barriers. It was recovered by the marshals during the red flag.

Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
A pitlane incident between Magnussen and Tsunoda has been noted for failing to follow race director orders. Magnussen nipped out ahead of Tsunoda when the session resumed but it looked like no harm done despite the Japanese driver stating "that's a penalty".
That red flag has rather disrupted the rhythm of the session, with a big split in what tyres each driver is on for the final part of FP1. Verstappen, on mediums, doesn't look like he'll show a glimpse of Red Bull's true pace.
And of course this is the time the rain decides to make its entrance. Nothing too serious to stop running at the moment, but just another factor to keep the drivers alert.
Ferrari mechanics get to work on fixing Leclerc's car, with race control stating the session will restart with 10 minutes of FP1 to go.
The red flag has been called for due to debris on track. Zhou clipped the outside wall coming out of Sainte Devote, losing part of his front wing, which was collected by Leclerc with the debris clattering his car floor.
Hamilton pumps in a 1m12.169s on softs to go top - but now we have a red flag.
 
Having led the earlier running, Leclerc has shifted on to the mediums, rather than the softs like most others, and goes third quickest - within two-tenths of Piastri's leading lap time.
Hamilton goes a tenth off Russell to move into second, but Piastri goes quickest overall with a 1m12.198s.
Russell duly goes fastest on the softs with a 1m12.295s, three tenths up on Piastri who also set his time on the C5 soft compound tyre.
Hamilton has moved up to second with a 1m13.297s on the medium tyres. A few drivers have switched to softs for the first time in this session to get a feel for what will be the most popular compound this weekend.
 
 
Verstappen splits the Ferrari 1-2 to go second with a 1m13.476s but says "the car is on a knife edge" over team radio. He was about a knife's width from hitting the barriers.
Most drivers are already finding the limits around the track and having a few lock ups and near-misses with the walls. Yesterday the drivers explained it is about building the speed through every session to get it all perfect for qualifying. Nobody wants to bin it early and it wreck their weekend.
"The front is bouncing in the air quite a bit mid-corner," Ocon reports over team radio.
 
Gasly is still sat in his Alpine in the garage but it isn't looking like a quick fix that the team had previously hoped it would be. Everyone else is able to run smoothly so far.
Norris in the Jordan-looking, Senna-tribute McLaren briefly goes top, but Leclerc then beats him with a 1m13.343s to go almost six-tenths faster.
Bottas is the latest to inspect the run-off on the left of the first corner but he's able to get going again. Not such good fortune for Gasly, who reports he has no power and pits once again.
Quick work by the Alpine team sees Gasly get back out on track so he's lost just a few minutes of track time.
TV replays show Verstappen give an inside wall a very firm kiss with his front-right tyre. That is as probably as close as he'd want to get without risking car damage.
Gasly is told to pit as his Alpine has an engine issue. The French driver has just five laps to his name so far as his crew gets to work on fixing the car.
The drivers are building in confidence as they notch up the laps, as Verstappen becomes the first driver to dip into the 1m13s.
Leclerc, who is still yet to reach the F1 podium at his home race despite two poles, takes over at the top with a 1m14.238s.
Hamilton locks up into the Nouvelle chicane and takes to the run-off area to avoid a major drama. Hulkenberg suffers a similar fate at Sainte Devote, and slides his car around in the run-off to get going again.
A flurry of improvements has the timing screen rolling like a Monaco casino slot machine (sorry, that's our one and only of those). Norris is on top now with a 1m15.294s.
With said mediums on, Piastri leads the early laps with a 1m18.002s, 0.047s up on Verstappen. The TV director has spotted Jos Verstappen trackside - it has been a while since we've seen him, can't think why...
Only Albon is missing from the action, while everyone is on hards apart from Verstappen and Piastri who are on mediums. Given this race is so kind on tyres, expect drivers to get through the harder compounds in practice to keep their soft tyre stock high for quali and the race.
Hamilton leads out the pack to start the Monaco traffic jam. As predicted, Piastri is warned over team radio of light rain forecast to hit towards the end of the session. So plenty of early running coming up.
Off we go for FP1. Lots of early takers, maybe concerned about the 40% chance of rain hitting this session.
Those helicopter shots overlooking Monaco never get old. In modern day motorsport it feels even more special to have races like this - you'd get laughed at trying to propose a new race like this with a track like this today.
Load more

