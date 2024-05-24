Live: F1 Monaco GP updates – FP1 & FP2
The eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the first and second practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
F1 returns to Monaco for its annual dash around the principality, where all the focus will be on what is arguably the most important qualifying session of the season.
With the gap between Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari appearing to shrink with the latest raft of updates and the walls waiting to claim unsuspecting drivers, the pressure will be high not to make a mistake.
FP1 starts at 12:30 BST (13:30 local time) followed by FP2 at 16:00 BST (17:00 local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, watches Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, exit the Swimming Pool Chicane
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas
Trending
Latest news
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1
MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays
Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500
Latest videos
James Vowles' Impact at Williams - Is the Revival Working?
James Vowles' Impact at Williams - Is the Revival Working?
Ayrton Senna Inspired Special Livery! | McLaren's 2024 Monaco Grand Prix McLaren Livery
Ayrton Senna Inspired Special Livery! | McLaren's 2024 Monaco Grand Prix McLaren Livery
How Qiddiya City's F1 Track will "Push the Boundaries" of Racing
How Qiddiya City's F1 Track will "Push the Boundaries" of Racing
Top Comments