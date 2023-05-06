Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

Max Verstappen topped Friday practice in Miami, as F1 completes a double-header following last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP where Sergio Perez took both sprint and grand prix race wins.

The weekend returns to its usual format in the US, with two free practice sessions on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

FP3 starts at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, with qualifying getting under way at 9pm.