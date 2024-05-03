All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1
Livefeed

Live: F1 Miami GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

The sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the sole practice session and sprint race qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

F1 action returns with its first trip of the year Stateside for the Miami GP.

It is the second sprint race format of the season, following on from the Chinese GP, which means teams and drivers will have just one 60-minute practice session to get up to speed before the revised sprint race schedule kicks in – starting with sprint race qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Practice starts at 5:30pm BST (12:30pm local time) followed by sprint race qualifying at 9:30pm BST (4:30pm local time).

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen secures pole for the sprint race ahead of Leclerc and Perez
  • Both Mercedes knocked out in SQ2 alongside Ocon, Magnussen and Tsunoda
  • Eliminated in SQ1: Gasly, Zhou, Bottas, Sargeant and Albon
  • Verstappen tops practice from Piastri and Sainz, as Leclerc completes just three laps following a spin
  • Miami GP sprint race qualifying starts at 9.30pm BST
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Leclerc, Ferrari
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Ricciardo, RB
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Piastri, McLaren
  7. Stroll, Aston Martin
  8. Alonso, Aston Martin
  9. Norris, McLaren
  10. Hulkenberg, Haas
Status: Stopped
And with that, it's time to say goodnight. As ever, thank you for joining us and please do come back tomorrow for the sprint and the full, regular qualifying session. 

Until then, here is the full report from sprint qualifying. Bye! 
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-miami-gp-verstappen-beats-leclerc-to-sprint-race-pole/10606400/ 
As is often the case, Perez, Russell and Piastri have escaped punishment from the stewards for exceeding the delta time on slow laps.
With a grid like that, the sprint could be every bit as tasty as the action in the EFL Championship on Saturday!
The grid looks very interesting for the sprint with some cars certainly out of place from where you'd expect them to be. Russell and Hamilton just outside of the top 10, and Norris in P9 after leading the way in SQ1 and SQ2.
 
It will be very interesting to see the learnings from sprint qualifying when the main session takes place tomorrow evening. It seemed like the softs were very difficult to get into the working window.
 
 
 
"What the hell happened to the others? That felt terrible," says Verstappen.
Ricciardo puts in a season-best qualifying for him, and will line up on the second row after going fourth-fastest for RB!
Leclerc bounces back from his FP1 error to go second with a 1m27.749s, but it's Verstappen on pole for the sprint on Saturday.
And Piastri is P6 only. Where has McLaren's pace gone?
Norris can't find his pace on the medium, rubber and is only P8!
Verstappen takes the chequered flag and is top with a 1m27.641s.
A 1m27.876 for Perez as Verstappen makes an error at Turn 15.
Hulkenberg and Perez start their efforts and will be the first drivers to take the chequered flag. Norris will be the last.
Unsurprisingly, all 10 drivers emerge from the garages at the same time.
Less than four minutes to go and finally, here come the drivers for their one run in SQ3.
The session went green three minutes ago, but the track remains empty.
McLaren has taken pole in each of the last two sprint qualifying sessions. Norris has headed both SQ1 and SQ2 here, so can he make it a hat-trick?
With Ocon dropping out in SQ2, it also marked the end of the day for Alpine.
 
 
Wolff is sat with his head in his hands after that display.
To make things worse, Hamilton is now under investigation for a pitlane infringement, this thought to be because his mechanics weren't wearing helmets when servicing his car.
The bottom five in SQ2 are Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen and Tsunoda.
Hamilton also fails to gain positions and remains P12. And it's double pain for Mercedes, with Russell also out in P11!
Ocon is out after remaining P13 with his latest effort.
There's the chequered flag.
No purple micro sectors for Verstappen but it's good enough for P4 so far. He should be safe with that 1m28.001s, although he is 0.404s off Norris' pace.
Fresh tyres for Hamilton and he goes back out again without delay. He'll have one lap to improve.
The bottom five as things stand are Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Verstappen and Tsunoda - although the latter pair are yet to set a time and are both on out laps.
Ricciardo follows Alonso's SQ1 action by kissing the wall on the exit of Turn 16. No damage done.
Norris crosses the line and it's a 1m27.597s to move himself to the top.
But Norris is flying with purple sectors one and two.
Here come the first times of the session with Perez setting the early pace with a 1m27.865s. That's a 0.8s improvement from SQ1.
Magnussen leads the field out this time for the 10 minute session.
SQ2 is go!
Short and not all that sweet for Williams today.
 
Alonso was third-fastest ahead of Verstappen, but it was a tough session for Hamilton, who found himself languishing in P12.
Load more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Trending

1.
Steiner takes Haas F1 team to court

Steiner takes Haas F1 team to court

Formula 1
Steiner takes Haas F1 team to court
2.
F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
3.
Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Newey exit "not as dramatic as it seems" for Red Bull F1 team
4.
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
5.
F1 to sell 10,000 "backpacker" tickets for 2024 Las Vegas GP

F1 to sell 10,000 "backpacker" tickets for 2024 Las Vegas GP

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 to sell 10,000 "backpacker" tickets for 2024 Las Vegas GP

Latest news

Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash

Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash

Miami GP
Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami F1 sprint clash
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Miami GP
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

Miami GP
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

Latest videos

RB reveals “Chameleon” F1 Miami GP Livery

RB reveals “Chameleon” F1 Miami GP Livery

00:31

RB reveals “Chameleon” F1 Miami GP Livery
Newey Departure Confirmed - What's Next for Newey and Red Bull?

Newey Departure Confirmed - What's Next for Newey and Red Bull?

14:07

Newey Departure Confirmed - What's Next for Newey and Red Bull?
Remembering The Legend - Ayrton Senna 30th Anniversary Tribute

Remembering The Legend - Ayrton Senna 30th Anniversary Tribute

05:11

Remembering The Legend - Ayrton Senna 30th Anniversary Tribute

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe