Carlos Sainz took his first pole position of the 2024 season on Saturday for the middle event of the F1 triple-header.

He will be followed off the grid by Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. Home hero Sergio Perez and Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will line up in 18th and 17th respectively.

The lights will go out to signal the race start at 8pm GMT.