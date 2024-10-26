The Mexico Grand Prix hosts the second part of the Americas Formula 1 triple-header as the championship begins the run-up to its climax.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz earned Ferrari a 1-2 at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend, but much of the focus was on the controversy behind as Max Verstappen inherited third from title rival Lando Norris - the McLaren driver penalised for overtaking off-track.

McLaren set a daunting marker in final practice with Oscar Piastri ahead of Norris, as Sainz stakes his claim as the nearest challenger for pole. Qualifying gets under way at 10pm BST.