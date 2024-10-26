F1 Mexico GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3
Minute-by-minute updates for FP3 for the 2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
The Mexico Grand Prix hosts the second part of the Americas Formula 1 triple-header as the championship begins the run-up to its climax.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz earned Ferrari a 1-2 at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend, but much of the focus was on the controversy behind as Max Verstappen inherited third from title rival Lando Norris - the McLaren driver penalised for overtaking off-track.
Sainz ended Friday on top at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as a Pirelli tyre test took the spotlight in FP2, though that didn't stop George Russell from crashing and Verstappen having engine issues.
Who will take pole position? Final practice gives teams the last chance to get set-ups right before qualifying and gets under way at 6:30pm BST.
A good run for the RBs sets Tsunoda and Lawson up for a decent qualifying. With Haas in fine form, could there be some more big names dropping out before Q3 again?
Hamilton and Perez were the shocks last weekend.
The drivers have gone around to do practice starts on the grid and it has to be said, the dirty side of the grid is very dusty indeed.
I think I would be choosing to start P3 if I could tomorrow, given the slipstream effect into T1 and the clean side of the grid.
With the session done, McLaren heads into qualifying as the clear favourite with Piastri and Norris miles ahead, frankly.
Sainz is in fine form and the nearest challenger, if you can call it that, with Verstappen and Hamilton trying to keep tabs.
The Ferrari driver failed to improve and remains sixth, the tyres clearly not hanging on during their eighth lap.
The chequered flag is out and Leclerc is trying to improve his time. He lost a load of time in the middle part of the lap as traffic created dirty air.
Late in the session, Magnussen has jumped into ninth on his attempt. He is seven places ahead of team-mate Hulkenberg, or three-tenths.
"There is no potential on the front to attack the braking."
That's the complaint from Perez and, given Verstappen's struggles on his two runs at the end there, it could be a set-up issue.
It's another lock-up for Perez, this time a corner earlier and that takes away more confidence no doubt. It won't help that both RBs are in the top 10.
Verstappen's car doesn't look brilliant either, mind, and he goes fourth, some five-tenths adrift of Piastri's best effort.
Perez has had a cool lap, lets see if he can get a confidence builder in before qualifying.
It won't be a brilliant lap given the mileage on the tyres but just a clean run will do.
The last four not to post soft tyre laps are the two Alpines and two Haas cars.
Gasly is two seconds slower than the best time of the session and will be 20th, with Ocon up to only 17th.
It's not working out on a second run for him. Behind, Perez is on a personal best but he backed off in the final sector. That's not representative.
He had a big lock-up into the stadium hairpin.
Here comes Sainz in the Ferrari that has looked so good.
Wow! Three-tenths slower than the McLarens. That's ominous from the Woking-based outfit.
Eight minutes remaining and Hamilton is on another lap.
Hamilton's gone fourth for Mercedes with the Ferraris only now coming out of the pits.
Piastri to the top! McLaren looks fast and Verstappen's middle sector proved to be costly it seems.
Just 0.059s separates the two Papaya cars.
Bottas goes up to fifth, make that sixth as Norris now blitzes the timing screens.
A 1m16.551s is scintillating.
Verstappen is all over the place in the Esses but is still nicely up on Leclerc's benchmarks and a 1m17.003s.
This is the important simulation running time.
Back on track, Tsunoda goes third on a set of medium tyres, with Colapinto up to fifth on softs.
They are both bumped down as Albon goes third.
Big news coming out of the Mexico paddock this morning following a very long drivers’ meeting here last night. Looks like the FIA is going to revise its racing rules in the wake of the Verstappen/Norris clashes last weekend and because these are only guidelines they could be implemented quite fast. Autosport understands that once the revisions have been formed and presented, this could happen as soon as the Qatar round next month.
An incident in the pitlane though fortunately not involving any cars.
The mechanic that instructs Leclerc to leave his garage loses his footing while running backwards and executes a perfect reverse roll.
Funny when it's not serious but thankfully he's ok.
A lot of drivers are struggling with grip in the stadium section - Hulkenberg locks-up at the hairpin now. Not the first and won't be the last.
Just over halfway through the session and there's a small lull with some cars in the pits, but Stroll is about to pump a lap in on softs.
It's not a great lap from the Canadian though - he goes only 12th.
The Alpines are really struggling for pace this weekend after a positive result last weekend for Gasly.
The two drivers are 18th and 19th so far, albeit on medium tyres, but still slower than even Bottas in the Sauber.
"Typical Carlos."
Piastri is not happy with the Ferrari driver, who was caught dawdling at T10. That could have been really nasty, no wonder the Australian is fuming.
If we thought Hulkenberg's effort was good on mediums, the Haas pace has been confirmed with Magnussen going marginally faster, also on mediums.
Sainz is in fine form... another improvement and he goes fastest with a 1m17.447s.
Quite astonishingly, he didn't set a personal best sector during that lap.
Leclerc has gone again and set a fastest final sector to stretch his advantage with a 1m17.616s.
Meanwhile, Norris has gone wide with a snap of oversteer entering the Esses at T7. That could have been a whole lot worse for the McLaren driver.
Hulkenberg goes sixth for Haas on a set of mediums, ahead of both Red Bulls and Piastri as it stands.
Perez is seventh after his first lap and whilst faster than Verstappen, his team-mate set his lap earlier on.
A moment of drama as Lawson gets it wrong through the stadium section and goes for a spin.
The RB driver manages to get back going and prevents any red flags.