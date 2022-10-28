Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP2
Follow minute-by-minute updates for FP2 ahead of Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix.
The F1 action continues with the Mexican GP, as the season begins to draw to a close after both F1 world titles were wrapped up by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.
But focus has shifted to off-track events, as Red Bull’s F1 cost cap breach for 2021 was announced ahead of practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the Milton Keynes-based squad given a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction on aerodynamic testing by the FIA.
Aston Martin were also give a $450,000 fine for its F1 cost cap procedural breach from last year.
Carlos Sainz led team-mate Charles Leclerc for a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, with the Red Bull pair of Sergio Perez and Verstappen behind them in third and fourth.
By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Megan White
Summary
|
Summary:
|
Leaderboard:
What's happening on track? Laps. And lots of them. And lots of drivers sliding around.
The timesheet looks set, with Russell's 1m19.970s on the softs set to give him top spot.