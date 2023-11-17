Live: F1 Las Vegas GP updates - FP1 & FP2

After all the hype and the glitzy build-up, the most anticipated race of the year is here as F1 returns to Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years.

The Las Vegas GP is the penultimate race of the 2023 season and provides an all-new challenge to the teams and the drivers, on a street track built around the famous city Strip.

The first practice session of the Las Vegas GP weekend starts at 4:30am GMT, followed by second practice at 8:00am GMT.