Live: F1 Japanese GP commentary and updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Follow along for minute-by-minute updates for FP3 and qualifying ahead of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.
A week after Singapore, Suzuka also returns to the calendar following a three-year absence, where Max Verstappen can claim a second F1 world title if he is 112 points clear of second place in the standings at the chequered flag.
Sergio Perez won last time out at Singapore, after a faultless drive helped him stave off the intermittent threats of Charles Leclerc.
Suzuka's last race was held in 2019, and was won by Valtteri Bottas - who beat Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton to victory.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-japanese-gp-qualifying-report-verstappen-pole-investigation-norris-block/10381295/
Verstappen on Q3 incident with Norris: "I was driving quite slow, I wanted to accelerate but my tyres were quite cold so I had a big moment. Then Lando was trying to pass me at the same time so he had to avoid me, but luckily nothing happened."
Latifi had been carrying a five-place grid drop into this weekend for his crash with Zhou in Singapore. But it means nothing, as he qualified last anyway.