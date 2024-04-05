Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP1 & FP2

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended the Red Bull and Max Verstappen domination last time out with victory in Australia, but many expect the Dutch driver to fight back this weekend at the iconic Suzuka.

The majority of the F1 paddock also sees the Japanese GP as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to the track’s characteristics and demands on the cars.

First practice starts at 3:30am BST follow by second practice at 7am BST.