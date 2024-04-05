Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP1 & FP2
The fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the two opening practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ended the Red Bull and Max Verstappen domination last time out with victory in Australia, but many expect the Dutch driver to fight back this weekend at the iconic Suzuka.
The majority of the F1 paddock also sees the Japanese GP as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to the track’s characteristics and demands on the cars.
First practice starts at 3:30am BST follow by second practice at 7am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
