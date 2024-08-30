F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2
Friday's closing action from the 16th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season
Max Verstappen was fastest in the opening session of the weekend at Monza but who will top the second outing?
FP2 gets under way at 4pm BST.
Summary
- Hamilton tops FP2 from Norris and Sainz
- Magnussen halted session with a crash at the second Lesmo
- Verstappen only 14th and Perez 15th for Red Bull
It looks like there's a four-way fight between teams for pole tomorrow, with Mercedes and Ferrari at least near McLaren and Red Bull.
Russell's soft-tyre run came right at the end, knocking Bottas into 11th.
Hamilton has been off at the della Roggia as well and has been noted for failing to follow instructions from the race director and rejoining in the proper place.
That's it for Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, with Hamilton finishing the day on top!
Alonso makes a similar error as Perez makes his own trip across an escape route at Turn 1.
Verstappen's been off at the Variante della Roggia, but he continues after a lock-up.
Just under four minutes to go in FP2 and given there was a delay, there hasn't been too much running lost for the teams.
Red Bull was most impacted it has to be said, but the long runs don't look so bad for the team.
That's better from Hamilton as he posts a 1m25.1s. That's much more competitive on this plan compared to Mercedes' rivals.
Russell is doing a different long-run plan it seems, as he sets a 1m24.2s.
The McLarens are on 1m24.7s, Ferrari hovering on a 1m25 and Verstappen pretty close. Hamilton is the outlier some eight-tenths further back.
You have to go down to Colapinto in 16th to find the first driver outside a second of Hamilton's best time.
If that's what to expect for tomorrow, then we could have Zandvoort-esque surprises across qualifying.
Among all of this, Bottas is still in the top 10 on what has been a great day for the Finn in the Sauber.
Of those on softs, only Tsunoda has found improvement but goes just 15th. It's extremely tight around this lap though.
Perez must have had traffic because his final sector was poor - he ends up failing to improve on his medium-tyre run, some nine-tenths off the pace.
"My seat has got really hot again." Still issues there for Hamilton.
Ricciardo, Bottas, Albon, Perez, Colapinto, Gasly, Ocon, Zhou and Tsunoda are those on softs, the rest on mediums.
We are back under way.
The majority are on medium tyres, only one Red Bull is on softs and it's Perez. Verstappen is on mediums.
Russell stays on mediums and makes a move on Perez to get some clean air for his race sim.
Just under 19 minutes to go and the cars are revved up for the restart. There's a queue forming at the end of the pits - a Red Bull indeed is on red-walled softs.
The good news is that the stricken Haas has been removed, so quick barrier checks and we should be back under way.
The problem for Red Bull now is that, should it elect to still run a quali sim with Verstappen and Perez after this delay, it won't be representative compared to time and track conditions of its rivals.
They will all likely be switching to race sims for the remainder of the session.
Not ideal for Magnussen today. A fine for Haas for his impeding of Sainz in FP1 and now a crash in FP2. Yikes.
It's Magnussen who's shunted, losing the rear on entry to the right-hander.
He rotates and ends up going front-first into the tyre barrier, with damage to the front-left corner.
There's a problem in sector two with a dust cloud at the second Lesmo...
Both Mercedes drivers are reporting that their seats are getting very hot. That'll be difficult to sort for FP3.
Ricciardo is seventh for RB and Bottas is yet to be bumped from the top 10, though Russell is on a long run and both Red Bulls are yet to set a competitive time.
Down the order, Colapinto has done a fine job. He is less than two-tenths behind Albon on the soft tyres, that's pretty impressive.
Verstappen couldn't complete his lap at a competitive pace, catching a slide at the final corner and keeping it out of the gravel.
That's some improvement from Hamilton, who is now 0.003s up in the field. Game on between the top four teams.
Leclerc shows Ferrari is just as strong on both tyres as he goes 0.154s off top, beaten by team-mate Sainz who is now third behind Norris and Hamilton...