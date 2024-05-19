Live: F1 Imola GP commentary and updates

17:43 More from Norris: "I think we are at a point now where he can happily say we are in the position of Ferrari and Red Bull, it is what we have to get used to and the team is doing a really good job. We will continue to do what we've been doing but now we are fighting for first or second. It is still a surprise to say it is frustrating not to win but after last weekend [Miami] and now this is what we should expect"