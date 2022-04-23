Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP commentary and updates – FP2 & Sprint

Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday practice and the sprint race for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 34 points from MercedesGeorge Russell, following his dominant victory at the Australian GP last time out.

Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position after topping a wet qualifying at Imola on Friday afternoon ahead of Leclerc.

Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 11.30am BST (12.30pm local time), followed by the sprint race which starts at 3.30pm BST (4.30pm local time).

 

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Summary

-Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway in dry, sunny conditions after rain-hit Friday
-Perez goes quickest early on as the first man to duck under 1m20s bracket on soft tyres
-The first F1 sprint race of 2022 takes place at Imola at 3.30pm BST

Leaderboard

1. Perez, Red Bull, 1m19.815s
2. Albon, Williams, 1m20.591s
3. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m20.708s
4. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m21.016s
5. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m21.047s
6. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m21.691s
7. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m21.809s
8. Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 1m22.720s
9. Norris, McLaren, 1m23.821s
Status: Live
Bottas is also stuck in the garage with his Alfa Romeo on the jacks being worked on by the mechanics.

Perez upping the pace with a 1m19.878s to extend his advantage at the top of times. 12 minutes gone and still no lap times from 11 drivers, making this a very leisurely start to practice.
Both Red Bulls are on the softs which sees Perez go top with a 1m20.447s, 0.631s quicker than Verstappen's first push effort. Fully expecting to see a handful of drivers gambling on the softs for the sprint later today.
Not too many lap times clocked up in the early running but Hamilton leads from what has been delivered so far with a 1m21.880s.
Bad news for Ricciardo from McLaren: "The team are investigating an issue on Daniel's car which will delay his start to FP2. We hope to resolve the issue and get the car out before the end of the session."
In last year's sprint weekends, this was a bit of an odd session given it takes place after qualifying so it doesn't follow the familiar flow of a practice session. Lots of long running for the sprint and grand prix ahead.
Schumacher, Zhou, Russell, Vettel and Hamilton are also out on the track in the opening two minutes, aiming to maximise the dry weather running given that's what is forecast for the rest of the weekend.
Anyway, here we go for final practice, Stroll is out on the track very early on the medium tyres.

We hope Leclerc isn't memorising the names of each of the Tifosi in the grandstands in his notebook because there are a lot of them. The stands are packed out and covered in the scarlet red of Ferrari.
Leclerc is studying his notebook in the back of the Ferrari garage ahead of final practice. We're always curious to know what he's got jotted down, track and car reminders or the menu for where he is eating tonight?
But enough about what happened yesterday, that is quite literally in the past, we've got a final hour of practice to look forward to. Dry and warm conditions greet the drivers today to provide a totally new challenge.
While it was another tough day for Mercedes, with Russell 11th and Hamilton 13th, having been off the pace and then caught out by red flags and rain in Q2.

Sainz had a nightmare in qualifying, crashing during Q2, which meant he took no part in Q3 and will start the sprint in 10th place. Norris and Magnussen, who also both had offs in qualifying, profited to take third and fourth respectively.
Here's a quick recap on Friday's action in case you missed it: Verstappen grabbed pole position ahead of Leclerc in qualifying in a session stalled by five red flags. It was wet and wild and has shaken up the grid for the sprint race.
Hello, buongiorno and welcome to Saturday's F1 action at Imola. Coming up is the second and final practice session - remember it is the sprint race schedule format this weekend.
