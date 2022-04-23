Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP commentary and updates – FP2 & Sprint
Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday practice and the sprint race for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 34 points from Mercedes’ George Russell, following his dominant victory at the Australian GP last time out.
Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position after topping a wet qualifying at Imola on Friday afternoon ahead of Leclerc.
Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 11.30am BST (12.30pm local time), followed by the sprint race which starts at 3.30pm BST (4.30pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Summary
| Summary
-Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway in dry, sunny conditions after rain-hit Friday
-Perez goes quickest early on as the first man to duck under 1m20s bracket on soft tyres
-The first F1 sprint race of 2022 takes place at Imola at 3.30pm BST
|
Leaderboard
1. Perez, Red Bull, 1m19.815s
Perez upping the pace with a 1m19.878s to extend his advantage at the top of times. 12 minutes gone and still no lap times from 11 drivers, making this a very leisurely start to practice.
We hope Leclerc isn't memorising the names of each of the Tifosi in the grandstands in his notebook because there are a lot of them. The stands are packed out and covered in the scarlet red of Ferrari.
Sainz had a nightmare in qualifying, crashing during Q2, which meant he took no part in Q3 and will start the sprint in 10th place. Norris and Magnussen, who also both had offs in qualifying, profited to take third and fourth respectively.