All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1
Livefeed

Live: F1 Chinese GP updates – Sprint Race & Qualifying

The fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

After five years away, F1 has returned to Shanghai and with it the first sprint race format of the 2024 season.

All teams had just the sole 60-minute practice session to get up to speed on Friday before sprint race qualifying, which ended dramatically as rain hit Q3 that mixed up the order.

The first sprint race of the season starts at 4am BST (11am local time) followed by grand prix qualifying at 8am BST (3pm local time).

By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen scores his fifth consecutive pole of 2024, continuing his 100% record
  • Out in Q2: Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon, Gasly
  • Out in Q1: Zhou, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Sargeant
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Alonso, Aston Martin
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Piastri, McLaren
  6. Leclerc, Ferrari
  7. Sainz, Ferrari
  8. Russell, Mercedes
  9. Hulkenberg, Haas
  10. Bottas, Sauber
Status: Stopped
And that's us done! Thank you so much for joining us today, we will be back for coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix tomorrow.
Until then, keep across the website for all the latest news from the paddock. Bye!
The full report from qualifying can be found here.
Replays of Verstappen's pole lap are just mind-boggling.
The Red Bull is not showing a hint of squirming - complete control.
Interesting to hear from Alonso that he had thought about aborting his lap following a small error.
Just goes to show you the difference track evolution can make.
There is also Hamilton fighting through from 18th on the grid. Can the Mercedes driver scored solid points?
So it is a Red Bull front-row lockout for tomorrow's grand prix, but if the sprint is anything to go by then the fight for the podium will be anything but boring.
Alonso: "Sector 1, I had a moment and nearly lost the car but we didn't give up, we kept pushing all through the lap."
Perez: "I nearly got knocked out in Q1. I just made it through, it was a messy start to qualifying.
"In the end, not enough to get Max but overall, a tremendous team result."
Verstappen: "That final lap felt pretty decent, the conditions were pretty good, it was a lot of fun."
Bottas couldn't get ahead of Hulkenberg and Russell with his only lap of the session.
The Mercedes will line up ahead of the Haas and Sauber.
Ferrari will be disappointed to be sat three cars behind the Red Bulls on the grid.
A potentially painful race battling for the final podium place waits in store.
What a battle for second in qualifying there. Sensational stuff from each of six drivers on their final laps.
The times still tumble... Alonso to the front row now! What a lap from the Aston Martin driver. 
But wait: PEREZ! It's an all-Red Bull front row for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Verstappen goes even faster! That's 100 poles for Red Bull in F1. Signed, sealed and delivered.
Piastri is the next across the line and goes second, only to be beaten by team-mate Lando Norris.
Sainz crosses the line and goes second, not for long as Leclerc knocks him down.
Sainz and Leclerc are both slower than Hulkenberg through the first sector. Two green sectors though.
Sainz is the first to get the final laps underway, let's see what he can do.
Three minutes remaining on the clock and the cars are flooding back onto the track.
The lull didn't last long...
Piastri has asked McLaren to check the floor as he returns to the pits.
He ran wide at the final corner on his fastest lap.
Hulkenberg's first lap was better than Russell's, with both using a set of used softs.
Bottas is yet to set a time.
It may have been a good first sector for Alonso but he can manage only second, 0.394s down on Verstappen.
Norris and Piastri are fourth and fifth, Sainz and Leclerc sixth and seventh.
A 1m33.97 sets the benchmark for Verstappen with Perez half a second down in second.
The first sector wasn't ideal for Verstappen, Alonso has taken the purple away from him...
The fast laps are starting, can Verstappen grab a sixth consecutive pole?
Q3 is go! Hulkenberg and Russell lead the two Red Bulls out at the front of the queue.
Q3 is just around the corner, will there be a lull at the start as was the case in Q2?
Sainz may well be happy - he went faster than team-mate Leclerc at the end there, having been in the barrier a short time before.
Sainz team radio: "Everything ok with the car?"

The response? "Yeah, it must be."
So knocked out in Q2 are the following: Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Albon and Gasly.
Bottas has put in a stunner at the end of the session to knock Stroll out and put the Sauber into Q3! The Finn has been on it this weekend.
Ocon is across the line but can't get out of the bottom five, neither can Albon.
Perez flies up to second to knock Ricciardo out.
Here comes Sainz... second fastest, he has made the most of his reprieve.
Sainz has safely negotiated the first sector as Stroll goes sixth, before Hulkenberg does so himself.
Verstappen goes faster AGAIN! A 1m33.764 now makes the gap to Norris 0.666s. This is utter dominance.
Russell crosses the line and ends up third fastest, 0.663s down on Verstappen's session-topping effort. 
How much track evolution will there be in the final two minutes to come? Everyone but Norris is on track.
Verstappen has joined Russell on the track, as have Gasly and the two Aston Martins.
Russell is up on the time he needs for Q3 but some way down on the fastest of the session.
Q2 is back underway with Russell the first and only to take to the track.
The hurried work has turned a relaxed atmosphere with smiles in the Ferrari garage. What a difference 10 minutes can make.
The session will restart in three minutes and Sainz already has tyres on his car ready to go. What a bit of luck that is.
Load more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Trending

1.
F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
2.
F1 teams and Pirelli had no warning of “painted” Shanghai track surface

F1 teams and Pirelli had no warning of “painted” Shanghai track surface

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 teams and Pirelli had no warning of “painted” Shanghai track surface
3.
The story behind Shanghai's "painted" F1 track surprise

The story behind Shanghai's "painted" F1 track surprise

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The story behind Shanghai's "painted" F1 track surprise
4.
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint results: Verstappen wins from fourth on grid
5.
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Norris takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Norris takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Norris takes pole

Latest news

Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

Long Beach
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display

The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display

Rally Croatia
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

Latest videos

F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes

F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes

30:34

F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know

F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know

23:58

F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?

The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?

19:45

The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe