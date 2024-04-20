Live: F1 Chinese GP updates – Sprint Race & Qualifying
The fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
After five years away, F1 has returned to Shanghai and with it the first sprint race format of the 2024 season.
All teams had just the sole 60-minute practice session to get up to speed on Friday before sprint race qualifying, which ended dramatically as rain hit Q3 that mixed up the order.
The first sprint race of the season starts at 4am BST (11am local time) followed by grand prix qualifying at 8am BST (3pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Until then, keep across the website for all the latest news from the paddock. Bye!
The Red Bull is not showing a hint of squirming - complete control.
Just goes to show you the difference track evolution can make.
"In the end, not enough to get Max but overall, a tremendous team result."
The Mercedes will line up ahead of the Haas and Sauber.
A potentially painful race battling for the final podium place waits in store.
But wait: PEREZ! It's an all-Red Bull front row for the Chinese Grand Prix.
The lull didn't last long...
He ran wide at the final corner on his fastest lap.
Bottas is yet to set a time.
Norris and Piastri are fourth and fifth, Sainz and Leclerc sixth and seventh.
Perez flies up to second to knock Ricciardo out.
How much track evolution will there be in the final two minutes to come? Everyone but Norris is on track.
Russell is up on the time he needs for Q3 but some way down on the fastest of the session.
Trending
Latest news
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Latest videos
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
Top Comments