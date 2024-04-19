Live: F1 Chinese GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
The fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the sole practice session and sprint race qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
After five years away, F1 returns to Shanghai and with it the first sprint race format of the 2024 season.
Teams and drivers will have just one 60-minute practice session to get up to speed before the revised sprint race schedule for this year kicks in – starting with sprint race qualifying on Friday afternoon.
Practice starts at 4:30am BST (11:30am local time) followed by sprint race qualifying at 8:30am BST (3:30pm local time).
By: Ewan Gale, Haydn Cobb
Summary
|
Summary:
|
Leaderboard:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Trending
Latest news
Alonso hit with penalty for Sainz clash in China F1 sprint
Norris had no reason to apologise for China F1 sprint showing, says McLaren
Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory
Latest videos
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
Top Comments