Live: F1 Chinese GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

After five years away, F1 returns to Shanghai and with it the first sprint race format of the 2024 season.

Teams and drivers will have just one 60-minute practice session to get up to speed before the revised sprint race schedule for this year kicks in – starting with sprint race qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Practice starts at 4:30am BST (11:30am local time) followed by sprint race qualifying at 8:30am BST (3:30pm local time).