F1 returns to the United Kingdom for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which hosted the very first world championship race back in 1950.

The weekend marks the closing leg of F1's first triple-header of 2024 that took in visits to Barcelona and Spielberg. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be back in action for the first time since their Austrian GP clash handed a shock victory to Mercedes driver George Russell.

Will Norris, Russell or Lewis Hamilton be able to delight their home crowds, or could Ferrari bounce back at the scene of Carlos Sainz's first F1 victory in 2022?

FP1 starts at 12:30pm BST, followed by FP2 at 4:00pm BST.