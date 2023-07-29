Live: F1 Belgian GP updates - sprint qualifying and race

F1's final sprint race before the summer break will take place on Saturday after qualifying for the grand prix itself took place on Friday.

Max Verstappen was hampered by a five-place grid penalty for Sunday after changing his gearbox but that penalty will not apply for the sprint.

The Dutch driver currently leads the standings by 110 points from team-mate Sergio Perez and comes into this weekend off the back of seven consecutive victories.

Sprint qualifying will get underway at 11:00am BST at Spa-Francorchamps, with the sprint race starting at 3:30pm BST.