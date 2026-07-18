For the engineers this weekend has been a head-scratcher. Mercedes head of trackside engineering, Andrew Shovlin, said yesterday that the track had proved less grippy than expected. So in FP1 Mercedes was running downforce levels that were actually too low. Probably several other teams were too.

Previously, Spa didn't always punish teams for running too little downforce. Indeed, to an extent it could be an advantage in the first and third sectors.

But under the current regulations, a car that doesn't corner tidily is costing itself electrical deployment, because it has to re-accelerate. Since the amount of energy the battery can store really isn't enough, the effect at a track such as Spa is that cars lose speed on the straights as the power drops away.