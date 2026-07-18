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Belgian GP

2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP

Belgium
Jul 16, 2026 to Jul 19, 2026
Spa-Francorchamps, BE

F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying

Live Standings

Summary

Live Text

For the engineers this weekend has been a head-scratcher. Mercedes head of trackside engineering, Andrew Shovlin, said yesterday that the track had proved less grippy than expected. So in FP1 Mercedes was running downforce levels that were actually too low. Probably several other teams were too.

Previously, Spa didn't always punish teams for running too little downforce. Indeed, to an extent it could be an advantage in the first and third sectors.

But under the current regulations, a car that doesn't corner tidily is costing itself electrical deployment, because it has to re-accelerate. Since the amount of energy the battery can store really isn't enough, the effect at a track such as Spa is that cars lose speed on the straights as the power drops away.

Among the frontrunners, Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar are facing grid penalties for taking new engine components this weekend.

Energy management has been the hot topic all weekend, accounting for intriguing differences between teammates as well as the usual variances in car performance.

Spa doesn't present many conventional opportunities to regenerate electrical power, so time lost through chassis imbalances or small driver errors tend to compound over the lap as precious electrical power has to be 'spent' to regain lost speed.

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By: Stuart Codling

Published: