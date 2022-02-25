Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 3
Formula 1 pre-season testing continues ahead of the 2022 season in Barcelona with the final day of the shakedown test.
After a busy opening couple of days, all 10 teams complete the first test of the new era of F1 under the new technical regulations.
Track action gets underway at 8am GMT and finishes at 5pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (12pm-1pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.
The final day will provide another good look at all of the 2022 F1 cars from every team, to see which teams have got it right and which have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.
The Barcelona shakedown test, conducted without live TV coverage or live timing, runs between 23-25 February. A second official test will follow in Bahrain on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
-The final day of the Barcelona F1 shakedown test is underway
-Ferrari's Leclerc topped the second day
Here's a first look at the revised Haas livery minus the Russia flag colours and Uralkali branding, which has also disappeared from the team garages and trucks.
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Red Bull must have got that aero rake from the BBQ and Grill section at its local B&Q.
Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail with sensor
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
What that basically means is conditions aren't terrible for track running but will be very unrepresentative compared to what the F1 teams will face during the season.
The biggest news overnight came from Haas who dropped Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing amid Russian forces invading of Ukraine. Here's the latest: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/haas-to-drop-uralkali-branding-for-final-day-of-f1-testing/8466091/
Here’s the driver line-up for today:
Mercedes: Russell/Hamilton
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren: Norris/Ricciardo
Alpine: Alonso/Ocon
AlphaTauri: Gasly/Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll
Williams: Latifi/Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou/Bottas
Haas: Mazepin/Schumacher