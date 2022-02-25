Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 3

Formula 1 pre-season testing continues ahead of the 2022 season in Barcelona with the final day of the shakedown test.

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 3

After a busy opening couple of days, all 10 teams complete the first test of the new era of F1 under the new technical regulations.

Track action gets underway at 8am GMT and finishes at 5pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (12pm-1pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.

The final day will provide another good look at all of the 2022 F1 cars from every team, to see which teams have got it right and which have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.

The Barcelona shakedown test, conducted without live TV coverage or live timing, runs between 23-25 February. A second official test will follow in Bahrain on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Summary

Leaderboard

  1. Alonso, Alpine, 1m21.242s, C3 - 7 laps
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m22.614s, C2 - 13
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m23.407, C2 - 9
  4. Russell, Mercedes, 1m24.592, C2 - 14
  5. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m24.938s, C2 - 7 
  6. Mazepin, Haas, 1m31.204s, C3 - 7
  7. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m32.174, C4 - 5
  8. Albon, Williams, 1m46.860s, C3 - 5
  9. Norris, McLaren, 1m48.115s, C3 - 4
  10. Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m57.597s, C2 - 7
Summary
-The final day of the Barcelona F1 shakedown test is underway
-Ferrari's Leclerc topped the second day
Status: Live
03:40
 
03:37 Alonso is now fastest for Alpine with a 1m21.242s on the C3 tyres.
03:29 Verstappen takes over from Leclerc at the top of the times with a 1m22.653s, as he begins his first extended run of the morning. Red Bull do have a bit of mileage to catch up on after Perez's unscheduled stop yesterday and the world champion is taking up the task.
03:26

Here's a first look at the revised Haas livery minus the Russia flag colours and Uralkali branding, which has also disappeared from the team garages and trucks.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Images
03:16 Quick check on the opening lap times sees Leclerc lead the way with a 1m23.589s for Ferrari. Not much to read into that given a) it is early b) no teams are fully pushing performance yet c) Leclerc got into the 1m19s yesterday.
03:14

Red Bull must have got that aero rake from the BBQ and Grill section at its local B&Q.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail with sensor

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear detail with sensor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola
03:10
 
03:10 Mazepin, in the all-white Haas, is out on the track along with Norris and Albon (not Latifi is previously stated - sorry) so all 10 F1 cars have been out in the first 10 minutes.
03:08 An array of aero rakes are on show, with AlphaTauri leading the stakes with the biggest attachment. But it isn't size that counts, it is what you do with it.
03:05 Zhou, Gasly, Alonso and Leclerc the next to head out for their first laps of the day leaving just Mazepin, Norris and Latifi left to emerge.
03:03 Vettel and Russell join Verstappen on track for the early running. Quick reminder that we have four hours of running this morning before a one-hour lunch break, then another four hours until the finish and home time.
03:00 But anyway, off we go and Verstappen heads out immediately for Red Bull.
03:00

What that basically means is conditions aren't terrible for track running but will be very unrepresentative compared to what the F1 teams will face during the season.
02:57 Weather update: It's cloudy and cold. The risk of rain is 20% and with the cloud cover it is a chilly 7.6oC with a track temperature barely into double figures.
02:52
 
02:52

The biggest news overnight came from Haas who dropped Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing amid Russian forces invading of Ukraine. Here's the latest: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/haas-to-drop-uralkali-branding-for-final-day-of-f1-testing/8466091/
02:48

Here’s the driver line-up for today:

Mercedes: Russell/Hamilton
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren: Norris/Ricciardo
Alpine: Alonso/Ocon
AlphaTauri: Gasly/Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll
Williams: Latifi/Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou/Bottas
Haas: Mazepin/Schumacher
02:44 Goooooood morning Barcelona! Who is ready for the last day of the F1 shakedown test? Action gets going in a little over 15 minutes.
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing

13 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi

19 h
3
Formula 1

F1 teams underestimated 'porpoising’ potential, says Ferrari

18 h
4
Formula 1

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

13 h
5
Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc ends day two fastest

15 h
Latest news
Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit
F1

Albon: 2022 F1 cars require “finesse” when driven on limit

23m
Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 3
F1

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 3

1 h
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus
F1

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

13 h
Haas to drop Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing
F1

Haas to drop Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing

13 h
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus
F1

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

14 h
Latest videos
What are the new 2022 F1 cars really like? 08:59
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022

What are the new 2022 F1 cars really like?

Why 2022 Could Be Mercedes' Biggest Challenge Yet 14:40
Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022

Why 2022 Could Be Mercedes' Biggest Challenge Yet

2022 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Car Launch 00:00
Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022

2022 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Car Launch

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022 15:30
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Masi Out, VAR In - FIA's Changes To F1 Explained 18:07
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022

Masi Out, VAR In - FIA's Changes To F1 Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.