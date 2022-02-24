Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 2
Formula 1 pre-season testing continues ahead of the 2022 season in Barcelona with the second day of the shakedown test.
After a busy opening day of action which saw McLaren's Lando Norris top the times, all 10 teams are in action again for the start of the new era of F1, as the teams continue testing the new cars devised under the new technical regulations.
Track action gets underway at 8am GMT and finishes at 5pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (12pm-1pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.
The second day will provide another good look at all of the 2022 F1 cars from every team, to see which teams have got it right and which have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.
The Barcelona shakedown test, conducted without live TV coverage or live timing, runs between 23-25 February. A second official test will follow in Bahrain on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
Summary
|
Leaderboard
| Summary
"Okay Checo, let's go over the signals. If I tug the bill of my cap like so, it means the signal is a fake. However, I can take that off by dusting my hands thusly. If I want you to bunt, I'll touch my belt buckle not once, not twice, but thrice."
As we're past the first hour of the day, let's do a run-through of the standings:
1. Sainz - 1m21.010s - 21 laps
2. Albon - 1m21.657s - 14 laps
3. Ricciardo - 1m22.575s - 20
4. Stroll - 1m22.620s - 11
5. Schumacher - 1m24.107s - 14
6. Ocon - 1m24.231s - 18
7. Gasly - 1m27.651s - 16
8. Hamilton - 1m28.799s - 3
9. Bottas - 1m39.293s - 5
10. Perez - no time - 4
Albon moves up to second with a 1m21.657s, finally setting a somewhat representative time this morning.
F1 Barcelona testing day 2 line-up
Mercedes: Hamilton (AM)/Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Sainz (AM)/Leclerc (PM)
McLaren: Ricciardo
Alpine: Ocon
AlphaTauri: Gasly
Aston Martin: Stroll (AM)/Vettel (PM)
Williams: Albon (AM)/Latifi (PM)
Alfa Romeo: Bottas (AM)/Zhou (PM)
Haas: Schumacher (AM)/Mazepin (PM)