Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 2

Formula 1 pre-season testing continues ahead of the 2022 season in Barcelona with the second day of the shakedown test.

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 2

After a busy opening day of action which saw McLaren's Lando Norris top the times, all 10 teams are in action again for the start of the new era of F1, as the teams continue testing the new cars devised under the new technical regulations.

Track action gets underway at 8am GMT and finishes at 5pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (12pm-1pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.

The second day will provide another good look at all of the 2022 F1 cars from every team, to see which teams have got it right and which have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.

The Barcelona shakedown test, conducted without live TV coverage or live timing, runs between 23-25 February. A second official test will follow in Bahrain on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Summary

Leaderboard

  1. Sainz, Ferrari, 1m20.890s, C3 - 31 laps
  2. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m21.466s, C3 - 27
  3. Albon, Williams, 1m21.657s, C3 - 25
  4. Ricciardo, McLaren, 1m21.823s, C2 - 27
  5. Stroll, Aston Martin, 1m22.620s, C2 - 23
  6. Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m22.858s, C3 - 9
  7. Ocon, Alpine, 1m23.280s, C2 - 31
  8. Perez, Red Bull, 1m23.417s, C2 - 18
  9. Schumacher, Haas, 1m23.499s, C2  - 25
  10. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m25.082s, C3 - 12
Summary
  • Day 2 of F1 pre-season 'shakedown' is underway
  • Norris headed Day 1 times from Leclerc, Sainz
Status: Live
04:44 Next time around, Bottas posts a 1m22.858s - on C3 tyres - to continue sitting in sixth place, and now begins his 10th lap.
04:42 It's a 1m23.159s for Bottas, who now moves up to P6 on his eighth lap of the day.
04:40 Ricciardo pokes in a 1m21.923s to remain fourth on C2 tyres. Perez also did a 1m23.320s earlier - also on the second-hardest tyres available.
04:38

"Okay Checo, let's go over the signals. If I tug the bill of my cap like so, it means the signal is a fake. However, I can take that off by dusting my hands thusly. If I want you to bunt, I'll touch my belt buckle not once, not twice, but thrice."

 
04:36 It's now a 1m21.466s for Gasly, who shuffles up to P2 on his 21st lap. Schumacher remains eighth, but posts a 1m23.499s.
04:32 Sainz has extended his advantage at the top, popping in a 1m20.890s lap to sit with a 0.8s buffer over Albon in the times. Gasly moves up to P4 with a 1m22.602s.
Matt Kew
04:29 "Back to the hot topic of porpoising. The Alpine doesn’t appear to suffer from it at all as it approaches top speed into Turn 1. It’s rock solid. But there appears to be a trade off for that granite-like set-up in that Ocon keeps locking up the front-left into the slow, cambered Turn 5. The tyre is very easily unloaded by the weight transfer. Come to mention it, Alonso did so frequently yesterday afternoon, too."
Matt Kew
04:28 Perez now punches in a 1m23.417s - remaining P6, but edging closer to Ocon's time in fifth. Hamilton meanwhile pits, just shy of completing his 10th lap.
04:25 That's a 1m24.057s for Perez now, who moves ahead of Schumacher to sit sixth - and now begins his 10th lap of the day. He's out on the C2 tyres.
04:22 Perez has logged a 1m25.860s, while Hamilton posts a 1m26.282s on C3s - moving up to seventh and eighth respectively.
04:19 Albon has now joined the 20-lap club, circulating on the C3 tyre, while Hamilton and Perez rejoin the circuit to try and get into the double-figures of lap count.
04:12 It's now a 1m23.280s for Ocon, with Albon and Stroll also out on the track at the moment.
04:12 Ocon punches in a 1m23.800s on his 20th lap of the day, continuing to put in the miles for Alpine. Alonso got 129 laps under his belt yesterday, as the Enstone squad looks to have decent reliability out of the gate.
04:08

As we're past the first hour of the day, let's do a run-through of the standings:

1. Sainz - 1m21.010s - 21 laps
2. Albon - 1m21.657s - 14 laps
3. Ricciardo - 1m22.575s - 20
4. Stroll - 1m22.620s - 11
5. Schumacher - 1m24.107s - 14
6. Ocon - 1m24.231s - 18
7. Gasly - 1m27.651s - 16
8. Hamilton - 1m28.799s - 3
9. Bottas - 1m39.293s - 5
10. Perez - no time - 4
04:07

Albon moves up to second with a 1m21.657s, finally setting a somewhat representative time this morning.
04:04 Bottas is back out, looking to add to his four laps so far as running has come at a premium down at Alfa Romeo. Schumacher, meanwhile, has started to string a few laps together for Haas and now begins his 14th tour of the Barcelona venue.
04:02 Sainz is the first driver of the day to hit the 20 lap mark, sitting comfortably in the 1m22s across his latest flurry of runs.
03:55
 
03:54 It's now a 1m24.107s for Schumacher, who's now up to P4 in the times as it stands. Only Perez and Bottas are yet to do a time worthy of the overall leaderboard.
03:52 Back to the task at hand; Ricciardo moves up to third with a 1m22.997s, while Schumacher sets his first proper timed lap and pops in a 1m26.999s - both on the C2s.
03:51 ...especially if you poached BAR's lead sponsor, made for the infamous '99 zip livery, and had the half-and-half logos on a Stewart. Something like that, anyway.
03:51 I don't know if anyone ever played the old EA F1 Manager game - but the BWT-liveried Alpine reminds me of it - in that you could sign a new title sponsor usually associated with another team, and your car would look a little odd...
03:47 I prepared the fastest lap colour/icon early this time! Sainz raises the bar with a 1m21.010s at the close of his 10th lap - or lowers the bar, if we're talking in limbo contest terms.
03:44 Oh, no he doesn't! Sainz flashes past and posts a 1m21.708s to take top spot, nearly a second faster than Stroll! The Ferrari driver was on the C3s for that lap.
03:43 It's a 1m22.620s for Stroll, who was 0.166s faster in the first sector compared to his best - but was down in the other two sectors. Still, the Canadian remains fastest.
03:42 Stroll now brings the times down to a 1m22.735s at the close of his 10th lap. I feel like we're going to continue to see a sea of purple as he chips more out of his time.
03:40 That's a 1m22.916s for Stroll, as he embarks upon his 10th lap of the day. Ocon's circulating, as is Sainz - while Bottas leaves the pits for the first time today.
03:39 On the C2 tyres, Stroll logs a 1m23.407s to now go top, deposing Ocon's short-lived reign. And with a purple pair of opening sectors, Stroll could extend his advantage...
03:38 Stroll's done his personal best so far for this morning, a 1m26.416s, but he's gone purple in the first two sectors this time around...
03:36 Ocon now matches Gasly on 10 laps so far this morning, as the two French drivers have hit the ground running this morning. Oh, make that 11, as Ocon's blue and pink machine flashes by.
Matt Kew
03:33 "Porpoising - it’s the buzzword at the start of this new rules era. Effectively the cars rock or bounce up and down as the air attaches and reattached itself when they approach vmax. Like yesterday, it’s Hamilton who appears to be suffering most with it this morning. The Merc is wallowing even before the 400m board on the run to Turn 1. You can here the revs rise and fall in sync as the W13 is unsettled. Looks a touch violent. Anyone got a number for the osteopath?"
Matt Kew
03:32 Ocon brings us down to a 1m24.231s, continuing to stick to his run-plan. Meanwhile, Perez has emerged from the garage to hit the track for the first time today.
03:31 And now, a 1m24.459s for Ocon, who's making the most of the free tracl. Albon's done another in-and-out lap, but hasn't set a representative time yet.
03:30 That's now a 1m24.714s for Ocon, still down on Norris' 1m19.5s from yesterday. We can confirm that they were C2 tyres - if our MotoGP correspondent Lewis Duncan was here, he'd argue being able to C2 tyres was normal...
03:28 Ocon posts a 1m26.255s to go quickest so far, on what we think was the C2 tyre. We'll have a proper look when he comes around again - and he's purple in both sectors so far.
03:26 Not fancying the prospect of sharing, Hamilton comes into the pits. From our top-down view of the Mercedes garage, the team has closed up the vents either side of the cockpit owing to the cooler climes - and still has the pitot tubes on the rear wing.
03:24 That's a 1m28.799s for Hamilton, also conducting some aero work around the midriff of the Mercedes. He was on the C3 tyre for that run, but will now have to share the track with Gasly.
03:22 Of the morning runners, only Bottas and Perez are yet to leave the garage. Hamilton flashes by to begin his second lap of the day - still with the track to himself.
03:21 Lewis Hamilton begins his running for the day, leaving the Mercedes garage. He's the only car on track at the moment.
03:20 Here's Tsunoda behind the wheel of the AT03 yesterday: 

 
03:17 While the F1 cars aero test, I aeropress. Coffee is made, and Gasly's making hay - logging a 1m31.790s as he gets his eye in with the new AlphaTauri. Which, it must be said, is quite a pretty car.
03:11 Stroll returns from his observatory runs, rendering the circuit empty. Seems like a good opportunity to get the Aeropress out and make a quick coffee...
03:07 Continued aero rake-age carries on - Albon's Williams carries a device around the midriff of the car ahead of the rear wheels. Ocon has aero rakes behind the front wheels as does Stroll's Aston Martin and Sainz's Ferrari.
03:04 Esteban Ocon has made his first proper appearance in this test, after yesterday's errant appearance on the timing board. "A full house of aero rakes", muses Mr. Kalinauckas - as Stroll and Albon also get some early installation laps in.
03:03 Our Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas reports that the McLaren and AlphaTauri both have rather large aero rakes affixed to the cars. By reports, I mean 'dictated by him standing by the window'.
03:01 Sainz and Gasly follow Ricciardo out onto the circuit for some early morning running. Air temperature has just ticked over to 10 degrees C, with the track surprisingly lower - for the time being, at least.
03:00 Day 2 of F1's Barcelona test is open for business - with Ricciardo the winner out of the pitlane.
02:59 That's the distinct sound of a car engine - we're almost ready to go...
02:59

F1 Barcelona testing day 2 line-up

Mercedes: Hamilton (AM)/Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Sainz (AM)/Leclerc (PM)
McLaren: Ricciardo
Alpine: Ocon
AlphaTauri: Gasly
Aston Martin: Stroll (AM)/Vettel (PM)
Williams: Albon (AM)/Latifi (PM)
Alfa Romeo: Bottas (AM)/Zhou (PM)
Haas: Schumacher (AM)/Mazepin (PM)
02:56 We've got four minutes until the pit exit light goes green - who'll be out first today?
02:55 Charles Leclerc ended yesterday's morning session on top of the timesheets, but his time was beaten by Lando Norris in the afternoon session.
02:54 While we faff about trying to work out who's in the cars today, let's have a recap of yesterday's running - and the opening day of the test.
02:44 Good morning everybody! Are you ready and raring for the second day of action at Barcelona? Yes? GOOD. We'll be with you right through the day to bring you everything that happens in F1's "official shakedown event".
Load comments

