'mbcbriand' asks what is the record for most laps on a single day of testing.

It is a hard one to be confident on given the days of private testing and unlimited tyres, but in the modern era with a limited allocation of tyres and so on, Kimi Raikkonen did 157 laps of Barcelona during 2018 pre-season testing for Ferrari. That was equal to two-and-a-half race distances.

Obviously different tracks, but Leclerc is approaching close to one-and-a-half grand prix distances today in Bahrain, so if he gets a race sim in this afternoon he'll match that.