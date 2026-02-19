F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 5
Follow for updates of day five from F1 pre-season testing for the 2026 season in Bahrain
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Only four teams have picked the C5 compound, largely the same: Williams, Aston Martin, Alpine and Cadillac.
Bottas pits and goes onto a set of C1s – a compound we haven't seen much this week. Only seven teams have selected it; the exceptions are Red Bull, Williams, Aston Martin and Alpine.
There's the Cadillac on track earlier this morning.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images
Bottas is on his 18th lap on this run, his latest lap time was 1m43.615s.
As it happens, the Finn ran a 16-lap stint on C3 tyres and is currently doing another long run on C2s, so Cadillac clearly isn't seeking performance right now.
Dajare has pointed out that Cadillac has not lapped within 107% of the fastest time today.
This admittedly factual statement isn't representative of the situation, as Bottas' quickest lap so far on Thursday is four seconds slower than his best from last week.
As you may have noticed, Audi and Racing Bulls are back in action after spending a substantial amount of time in the garage this morning. It's Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson at the wheel.
We understand Ferrari's upside-down wing is a test item for now, rather than a permanent improvement.
Thanks Ed! It has been an interesting day so far, let's see what happens next.
And with that, that's my live commentary shifts done for the week. So let me take you across the English Channel where 'French Ben' is waiting in the wings!
'Lotus109' - yes, lots. Just because a car isn't on track, it doesn't mean there's nothing to do as mechanics will be working on the car, data can be analysed, meetings can be happen. There's always something to do...
As we approach the final hour, how about another lap count?
- Norris - 51
- Verstappen - 36
- Russell - 57
- Albon - 52
- Bearman - 46
- Colapinto - 45
- Bortoleto - 11
- Alonso - 29
- Lawson - 9
- Hamilton - 5
- Bottas - 25
Ferrari update
Hamilton has only done five laps this morning and has not been seen since the opening hour. It's understood that the problem actually lies on the chassis side, not power unit, and the plan is to go back out before lunch - so a minor issue, just in a place that's hard to reach meaning it takes time to fix.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
Lap count
- Norris - 41
- Verstappen - 36
- Russell - 49
- Albon - 52
- Bearman - 41
- Colapinto - 35
- Alonso - 25
- Bortoleto - 8
- Lawson - 8
- Hamilton - 5
- Bottas - 15
F1 has released a neat video on that Ferrari rear wing.
About time
We're now 2.5 hours into the session and Cadillac finally has its first official lap time on the board with a 1m41.664s for Bottas on the C3.
There's a lot of chatter about that Ferrari rear wing and yesterday we reported on some its upgrades.
Our man JBL called it a "nifty little tool" earlier, but "perhaps overegged" in terms of what advantage it could give.
Now the track is ramping up though, with only Bortoleto, Hamilton, Lawson and Bottas not out. The Cadillac driver still hasn't got an official time on the board, whereas we've still not seen Hamilton since the opening hour.
Anybody there?
We're now halfway through the session, but things are rather quiet with only Norris, Russell, Colapinto and Bottas out on track.
The McLaren F1 team has backed tweaks to give drivers more time on the starting grid to prepare their power units, as trials in Bahrain pre-season testing are set to continue on Thursday and Friday.
As you can see, 1h45m into the session and Cadillac has finally appeared with its grand prix winning veteran, Bottas.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Lap count
- Norris - 22
- Verstappen - 26
- Russell - 34
- Albon - 31
- Bearman - 18
- Colapinto - 25
- Alonso - 18
- Bortoleto - 8
- Lawson - 8
- Hamilton - 5
- Bottas - 2
Speaking of Hamilton, it's been a tough few years for him as he struggled to adapt to the ground-effect cars. It was topped off with an incredibly disappointing debut campaign with Ferrari last year, but he is now much more confident for the season ahead.
“I generally feel in the best place that I've been in a long, long time with rearranging things within my team and then with the car."
There's a question about why so few laps for Ferrari, as Hamilton has been in his garage for much of the running now. It's understood that the Scuderia is currently making a power unit change and this follows limited running yesterday as well.
On Wednesday, a mechanical issue put the seven-time world champion out for well over an hour in the afternoon.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Looks like drivers are mainly on longrun programmes right now, as Russell crosses the line with a 1m37s - approximately three-seconds off his fastest lap for the day.
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
With this quiet period, let me turn you to our latest Autosport Retro instalment. In this edition, chief editor Kevin Turner ranks the 10 best tracks to have graced the F1 calendar since its inaugural season in 1950.
Let us know what you think!
Norris still has the fastest lap, having set a 1m33.453s around 20 minutes ago. It leaves him 0.131s ahead of Verstappen in second with Albon (1m35.399s) currently rounding out the top three.
'Victor N' - I had a feeling Minardi would come up. It does beg the question though: what is the future for that Faenza squad?
Now under its Racing Bulls guise, is there still a place for a so-called second squad on the grid - especially when, historically, it's been a junior team for Red Bull but the likes of de Vries and Ricciardo have driven for it in recent years.
Though, tbf, with Lawson and Lindblad it does seem to be going back to its roots now.
Fernando Alonso, Minardi PS01
Photo by: Sutton Images