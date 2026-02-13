F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 3
Follow along for updates on the final day of F1's first 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
Down at Ferrari, there's a bit of tinkering with the front end on Hamilton's car. The mechanics are also refreshing the 'speed tape' around the points at which the bodywork meets. Hamilton has just got out of the car in the meantime.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Mario Renzi / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Speaking of not missing things, Antonelli has zipped up to third on the timing screen with a 1m34.491s on the soft tyres. Just the 0.573s to find to match Russell.
Just in case you missed what happened yesterday at F1 testing, here's a handy round-up of what you need to know:
Meanwhile, Russell has given his view on the general topic of 'are the 2026 F1 cars any good'. Read the full story here:
Piastri has picked up the pace with a 1m34.549s which keeps him third but moves to 0.631s off the outright top time. Hadjar has also improved with a 1m35.976s to go sixth.
Aston Martin representative Pedro de la Rosa has been speaking to the media to provide a bit of light on the team’s struggles so far:
“We are clearly behind. And when you are losing or you are missing that amount of time, it's clearly the overall package. We cannot say it's this or the other. There's a lot of areas where we have already identified clearly and we are already working in Silverstone to address them. It won't be an overnight fix. It's not a five-minute job.”
Antonelli has appeared for the first time this afternoon, having taken over from Russell for Mercedes, so their absence is over. But the German squad did miss the opening 90 minutes of this session which is certainly more than they would have liked.
Albon provides a small flicker of excitement with his best lap of the day but his 1m41.076s is still some 7s off the outright pace set by Russell. If that is the gap between those drivers come Australian GP qualifying, I'll eat my Akubra.
Lawson, who leads the lap count today in terms of per driver with 110, nips in and out of pitlane as the track begins to get a little busier with Perez, Albon, Ocon, Colapinto, Hadjar and Piastri all in action.
'Doncarloss: Do teams only have 1 completed car here, or 2 cars?'
So, each team will have different set-ups, but the rule is one car per team on track.
They will have multiple chassis, power units, gearboxes and the like which can changed between, so cars could be half-built in the garage to provide a quicker turnaround if switching over. Some might opt to have just the one car ready to run and all those spares in the garage and the trucks ready to roll out. It depends on how many spares each team has available which is also dependent or wear, damage and other reasons they might not be able to be used.
At the moment nobody is troubling any top lap times. Albon and Perez are currently quickest on track but they are lapping in the 1m43s on long runs.
'andrew1oakley' regarding your concerns about the big field spread in lap time, those worries are totally understandable when looking at the timing screen and knowing that we are over halfway through the entire pre-season testing running (including Barcelona shakedown in this). But most teams stated they were not looking at performance running in this test, in terms of outright lap times, while almost all will keep their powder dry until the first race.
That could mean three things happen: The gaps get smaller as those further back turn up the wick. Or everyone turns up the wick and the gaps stay the same. Or get bigger.
It is why the best lap times need a big pinch of salt. It is just part of a much wider picture that we won't see all of until Melbourne.
But, it is fair to expect a bigger field spread at the start of any new rules era vs the last race of the previous era.
On to the serious matters, still no sign of Russell in the Mercedes in this session and it is too long now to be put down to an extended lunch break. The last major talking point was how badly the mechanics struggled to take the nose off Russell's car in the garage. They got it off, but has it been even harder to get it back on?
Thanks Ed, afternoon all! Like almost every F1 team right now, I’ll say you (and Owen earlier) are doing a far better job than me and I’m definitely behind. No sandbagging here.
As for that Woking barb, that coming from a Spurs fan is laughable, you've got no grounds to be throwing jokes around.
But anyway, with that I shall leave you in the hands of Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb for the rest of the afternoon!
He was complaining earlier about the ticket allocation Woking has been given (334) for its away trip to Marine in the FA Trophy. Apparently us northerners are tight, but we need Woking to prove it can actually fill that allocation first...
'Geoff' asking if Aston woes will cause Alonso to leave F1 at the end of 2026. Given his contract expires this year, it's a genuine possibility.
Your question reminds me of what he said at the end of the 2025 season finale: " I think Abu Dhabi next year, maybe it's more special."
What exactly did he mean by that?
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
Going back to lap count and Lawson, who has just gone back out, is approaching the century mark with 97 laps. Piastri has the second most with 81 tours with Russell third on 78.
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
'formeleinsbharg' asking about potential Aston Martin buyers if Lawrence has had enough given its tough pre-season.
I think it's far too early to start talking about that and the potential of Lawrence being interested in selling mid-season. For the amount he's invested, he won't want to just jump ship at the first opportunity and he'll very much know that if he were to sell that team, it'll most likely end his son's F1 career. He's in it for the longhaul.
Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
The session still hasn't really picked up yet, with only five drivers - Piastri, Lawson, Hadjar, Ocon and Perez - out. Clearly a very productive day down at Racing Bulls, as Lawson continues to clock up the mileage with now 94 laps for the day.
With us now in the final session of the first pre-season test for 2026, do you have any questions about the week for us to answer?
If so, get them in!
It's certainly been a slow opening 10 minutes, with only Franco Colapinto and Iscak Hadjar currently out on track.
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Those who are running this afternoon
McLaren: Piastri
Mercedes: Antonelli
Red Bull: Hadjar
Ferrari: Hamilton
Williams: Albon
Racing Bulls: Lawson
Aston Martin: Stroll
Haas: Ocon
Audi: Hulkenberg
Alpine: Colapinto
Cadillac: Perez
Right, let's do this again shall we? The final session of this week's test is now underway...
Away from F1, Alpine announced yesterday that it will depart WEC Hypercar at the end of 2026 as part of continuous cuts from Renault of its motorsport projects.
Gary Watkins explains that, while it's not a huge blow to the championship, the warning signs are still there following the other departures of Lamborghini and Porsche.
Just more on Bottas, a cooling issue is understood to be the cause behind his problem in this morning's session.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3 morning results
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|BEST LAP
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33"918
|78
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1'34"209
|+0.291
|69
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'35"341
|+1.423
|61
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1'35"972
|+2.054
|70
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'36"390
|+2.472
|73
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1'36"874
|+2.956
|64
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1'37"186
|+3.268
|68
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1'37"238
|+3.320
|84
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1'38"251
|+4.333
|60
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'38"423
|+4.505
|54
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1'38"772
|+4.854
|37