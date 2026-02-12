Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 2

Live Standings

Live Text

It is potentially a big day for Hadjar given he hit the headlines for the wrong reasons with a crash in the wet during the Barcelona shakedown. It was far from the end of the world and the team's explanation of the barrier trouble took the blame entirely away from the French driver. But crashing in testing can be oh-so costly - just ask Gasly for his experience at Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb

Good morning one and all! Who fancies some more F1 testing action? Oh, go on then. Running gets under way in 10 minutes and here’s who is in action today:

McLaren: Lando Norris
Mercedes: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (AM)/Goerge Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Isack Hadjar
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc
Williams: Alex Albon (AM)/Carlos Sainz (PM)
Racing Bulls: Liam Lawson (AM)/Arvid Lindblad (PM)
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso
Haas; Oliver Bearman
Audi: Nico Hulkenberg (AM)/Gabriel Bortoleto (PM)
Alpine: Pierre Gasly
Cadillac: Sergio Perez (AM)/Valtteri Bottas (PM)

By: Autosport Staff

Published: