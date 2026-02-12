Good morning one and all! Who fancies some more F1 testing action? Oh, go on then. Running gets under way in 10 minutes and here’s who is in action today:
McLaren: Lando Norris
Mercedes: Andrea Kimi Antonelli (AM)/Goerge Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Isack Hadjar
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc
Williams: Alex Albon (AM)/Carlos Sainz (PM)
Racing Bulls: Liam Lawson (AM)/Arvid Lindblad (PM)
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso
Haas; Oliver Bearman
Audi: Nico Hulkenberg (AM)/Gabriel Bortoleto (PM)
Alpine: Pierre Gasly
Cadillac: Sergio Perez (AM)/Valtteri Bottas (PM)
