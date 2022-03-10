Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 1
Formula 1 pre-season testing resumes in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 season with the opening day of the final test.
All 10 teams are set to be in action for the first day of the Bahrain pre-season test, fresh off the back of the Barcelona shakedown test two weeks ago which saw the debut of the new era of F1 with the new cars devised under the new technical regulations.
Track action gets underway at 7am GMT and finishes at 4pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (11am-12pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.
The opening day will provide a first look at what changes each team has made to the cars following the Barcelona pre-season shakedown test, as teams search for ways to solve the porpoising phenomenon which cropped up in the shakedown test.
Haas is set to miss the morning session after a late arrival of freight due to transport delays, with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi prepared to drive the VF-22 this afternoon for the US team.
On the eve of the Bahrain test, Haas announced Kevin Magnussen would make a return to F1 to replace Nikita Mazepin following the termination of his contract, while the team also cut ties to title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Bahrain pre-season test will take place on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
Here's the order after the first hour:
- Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m35.953s, C4 - 6 laps
- Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m37.945s, C2 - 7
- Perez, Red Bull, 1m37.950s, C2 prototype - 9
- Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m39.290s, C3 - 4
- Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m40.605s, C2 - 14
- Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m43.070s, C4 - 11
- Ocon, Alpine, No time, C2 - 1
- Albon, Williams, No time, C4 - 4
- Norris, McLaren, No time, C4 - 2
Mercedes unveils new F1 sidepod design
The new upgrades feature minimalist sidepods, and some aggressive looking fins that run alongside the cockpit to comply with side-impact regulations.
How porpoising in F1 works
F1 Bahrain pre-season test day 1 line-upsMercedes: Hamilton (AM)/Russell (PM)
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc (AM)/Sainz (PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Ocon (AM)/Alonso (PM)
AlphaTauri: Gasly
Aston Martin: Vettel (AM)/Stroll (PM)
Williams: Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou (AM)/Bottas (PM)
Haas: Fittipaldi
News: Kevin Magnussen rejoins Haas
If you didn't see it last night, you have now; Kevin Magnussen replaces Nikita Mazepin at Haas on a multi-year deal. Pietro Fittipaldi will conduct today's running for Haas, with Magnussen and Mick Schumacher dividing the final two days between them.