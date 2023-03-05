Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates

After the three-day pre-season test at the same track last week, the 2023 F1 season begins this weekend.

Max Verstappen starts on pole as Red Bull locked out the front row in qualifying with Sergio Perez slotting into second.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lines up in third ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz with Fernando Alonso, who topped practice, in fifth for his new team Aston Martin ahead of both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.