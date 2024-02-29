Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit as the clear favourites after testing.

But with the Ferrari SF-24 showing pace in the hands of both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Red Bull enduring some reliability issues during pre-season, there is hope of a battle for the top step of the podium.

With the midfield appearing closer than ever, answers will begin to become clear as the action gets under way.

FP1 will begin at 11:30 GMT (14:30 local) with FP2 following at 15:00 GMT (18:00 local).