Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates - FP1 & FP2
The Formula 1 season-opening weekend begins with practice one and two for the Bahrain Grand Prix and you can follow all of the action here.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit as the clear favourites after testing.
But with the Ferrari SF-24 showing pace in the hands of both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Red Bull enduring some reliability issues during pre-season, there is hope of a battle for the top step of the podium.
With the midfield appearing closer than ever, answers will begin to become clear as the action gets under way.
FP1 will begin at 11:30 GMT (14:30 local) with FP2 following at 15:00 GMT (18:00 local).
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The cause of Merecedes' sudden pace jump has been revealed...
Mercedes team members with the car of Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Trending
Latest news
Toyota should not get "overexcited" after front row in WEC Qatar qualifying
Toyota should not get "overexcited" after front row in WEC Qatar qualifying Toyota should not get "overexcited" after front row in WEC Qatar qualifying
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Latest videos
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide
F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix - What Can We Expect
F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix - What Can We Expect