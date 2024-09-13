F1 Azerbaijan GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP2
Friday's second practice for the 17th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped a stop-start opening practice following three red flags; one for debris and one each for crashes for Charles Leclerc and Franco Colapinto respectively.
Verstappen led from Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in third, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in fourth.
FP2 starts at 2pm BST.
Summary
- Verstappen topped first practice as Colapinto and Leclerc crashed
- FP2 under way
And with that, it's time to say goodbye until the early starting FP3 tomorrow. Catch up with a recap of the FP2 action here and remember to log on to Autosport to keep up to date with all of the latest news.
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-leclerc-fastest-in-fp2-by-0006s-over-perez/10653807/
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Unquestionably, the driver leaving the circuit the happiest tonight will be Sergio Perez. Second this afternoon and a comfortable margin clear of Verstappen - could this answer some of his critics?
Intriguingly, there's a post-session investigation confirmed by the stewards involving Sainz and Perez for impeding.
For Williams, Colapinto again showed well, falling only 0.012s and one place off Albon.
It's always good to end Friday with a number of questions hanging over things. In this case, it's the pace of Norris that will have everyone wondering - after his lap was hampered by Gasly, leaving him a false 17th.
After the flag, Stroll goes straight on at Turn 1. But with the huge run off, no damage is done.
The chequered flag is out and that is the on track action complete for Friday!
“Leclerc is at the top of the times for the day, which is quite a turnaround from the crash that ended his FP1 session. Remember all that time he spent in the pits in earlier in FP2? Our esteemed colleague Giorgio Piola has just come back into the media centre here in Baku to report (and with a nicely snapped picture too) that this for a full change of Leclerc’s power steering system. That might explain why he was unhappy with his steering at the start of FP2.”
With two minutes remaining in the final session on Friday and the sun setting in the sky, Russell returns to the pits being told to "box, we have an issue with the car".
It could be a long night for Mercedes with repeat issues throughout the day.
Yellow flags continue to pop up all over the place, this latest one coming for Bottas who completed some impromptu mid-session donuts on the Turn 1 run-off.
“I was lucky enough to listen in to Bearman’s team radio from inside the Haas garage in FP1. He was remarkably cool on the radio - the only time he sounded agitated was when he noted the graining on the mediums he was running late on in FP1. I’m told by the team that silence on the radio is pretty typical of a rookie - they’re soaking in as much info as possible and being guided quite a bit by the team.”
Ninth for Russell with a 1m44.536s.
Having started his session at a significant delay, Russell has put in a decent number of laps and is now starting his soft tyre run.
More yellow flags at Turn 7 as Sainz locks up into the corner and goes straight on. A quick reverse and he continues - just as Hulkenberg goes on at Turn 3.
Leclerc and Ferrari have interrupted the mundane long run practice to put in a new session best with a 1.43.484s. He's 0.006s clear of Perez, with less than one-tenth covering the top three.
“The best way to avoid graining the tyres on the long runs is to minimise rear tyre sliding at all the 90-degree turns here when it comes to putting the power down on exit. So all that lovely drifting you see in slow-mos, really isn’t good for going quickly overall over a race stint.”
“As the pack heads into the long runs, it’s worth noting that in the high-fuel running completed during FP1, plenty of graining was spotted on the medium tyres. A lot of that will be down to the very green track, but it’ll be a critical concern for the race. As this will likely be a nailed-on one-stopper, the graining factor could lead to a healthy amount of overtaking in the race as the drivers work to protect against or get through this.”
We're now well into the midst of the long runs with the ultimate order now unlikely to change. Four different teams in the top four places - and both Norris and Verstappen outside of those places! - this would make for an entertaining grid.
“Fascinating closeness on the softs between the temporary Haas team-mates Bearman and Hulkenberg. Less than a 0.1s between them on the qualifying simulation run is a great start for Bearman given how good a benchmark Hulkenberg is over one lap. Bearman looked to be well ahead in FP1, but I understand Hulkenberg had a DRS issue on his quickest lap, so that will account for most of the 0.5s gap in that session. That said, it shows too how already on the pace Bearman seems to be for Haas.”
A huge clout of the Turn 8 wall for Colapinto with his right rear as he takes massive speed into the corner. A narrow escape there!
Yellow flags in sector two as Leclerc runs deep at Turn 8.
“Verstappen’s gripe on the sun is reminiscent of how the setting sun in the red-flagged Melbourne qualifying in 2022 caused quite a lot of grief for the drivers. This race is much later in the year than it ever has been before, so how it’s coming in around the many buildings here will likely be a new challenge for the drivers. However, all being well, the race on Sunday will be completed by this stage.”
Purple in sector one only, but that's enough for Perez to return to the top with a 1m43.490s. This was a track that Red Bull expected big things from him at, and he's delivering so far.
Perez has finally headed out on softs. This will be a lap to watch given he was fastest of all before the start of the qualifying simulations.
"I have a problem. I have a problem with the battery. I'm so sorry," reports Gasly in a delayed radio message from his incident with Norris.
That could explain some of the issue.
Showing what McLaren can do, Piastri goes second by 0.033 from Sainz.
Verstappen was purple in sectors one and two - fastest of all, for those who are new here - but lost time in the final sector as he completed the lap without a tow.
A new fastest time for Sainz with a 1m43.950s as Bearman goes third, only to be displaced by Verstappen, who goes second.