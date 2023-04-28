Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets going with Friday practice.
F1 heads to Baku this weekend for round four of the 2023 championship, with Max Verstappen leading the standings from team-mate Sergio Perez.
The weekend will follow a different format, with a single free practice session on Friday followed by qualifying for Sunday's grand prix.
Saturday now features a shorter sprint qualifying 'shootout' for the afternoon's sprint race, meaning drivers will get thrown right into competitive action in the morning without a practice session to warm up.
FP1 starts at 10.30am BST, with Qualifying getting underway at 2pm BST.
By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb, Stephen Lickorish
