Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – Qualifying

F1 heads to Baku this weekend for round four of the 2023 championship, with Max Verstappen leading the standings from team-mate Sergio Perez.

The weekend will follow a different format, with a single free practice session on Friday followed by qualifying for Sunday's grand prix.

Saturday now features a shorter sprint qualifying 'shootout' for the afternoon's sprint race, meaning drivers will get thrown right into competitive action in the morning without a practice session to warm up.

FP1 starts at 10.30am BST, with Qualifying getting underway at 2pm BST.